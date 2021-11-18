Men waiting until health issues are severe before telling employer

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Two-fifths (39%) of employers say their male employees wait until a health concern becomes severe before they talk to their line manager or HR, which can be disruptive for their teams. This is according to digital health platform Peppy, which said organisations should consider how they are delivering confidential health support for men, with a focus on early intervention. Thirty-seven per cent of the 504 HR decision makers surveyed said that an unwillingness to seek help was one of the main issues they encountered when trying to help manage men’s health concerns. Having a “macho culture”, where being ill or needing help is seen as a weakness, was also identified as a barrier by 36% of organisations, while 26% identified presenteeism – working while unwell – as an issue among their male employees. Asked what else they believed affected men’s health support, 30% said there was a lack of support for male-specific issues; 26% said there was a lack of places where men could access confidential support; 25% said there was a lack of role models who could demonstrate that it was okay to be ill; and 23% said men felt they were unable to access medical support because of long working hours.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.