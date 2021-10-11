Research considers ‘masculinity’ in engineering and impact on mental health

Male mental health
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.An organisation seeking to make the engineering profession more inclusive has launched a survey looking at ‘masculinity’ in engineering and its impact on mental health. It is intended the survey will build upon research carried out in 2018 by EqualEngineers that concluded one in five engineers had lost a male colleague to suicide, while a similar proportion had self-harmed or experienced suicidal thoughts themselves. Founder and managing director Dr Mark McBride-Wright said: “For me, inclusivity in the workplace is a health and safety issue. Not being able to be open about who you are, because of attitudes and lack of diversity around you can lead to mental health issues and decreased wellbeing. “In construction, for example, an industry where suicide rates among men are more than three times the national average, more needs to be done to ensure that commitment to these issues goes much further than token inclusion policies.
