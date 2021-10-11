AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOHW+

Research considers ‘masculinity’ in engineering and impact on mental health

by Ashleigh Webber
An organisation seeking to make the engineering profession more inclusive has launched a survey looking at ‘masculinity’ in engineering and its impact on mental health. It is intended the survey will build upon research carried out in 2018 by EqualEngineers that concluded one in five engineers had lost a male colleague to suicide, while a similar proportion had self-harmed or experienced suicidal thoughts themselves. Founder and managing director Dr Mark McBride-Wright said: “For me, inclusivity in the workplace is a health and safety issue. Not being able to be open about who you are, because of attitudes and lack of diversity around you can lead to mental health issues and decreased wellbeing. “In construction, for example, an industry where suicide rates among men are more than three times the national average, more needs to be done to ensure that commitment to these issues goes much further than token inclusion policies. “My hope for this survey is to capture the voice of men in the engineering and tech industries, individuals who perhaps feel excluded from the focus on diversity and inclusion efforts of organisations.” The survey was launched on World Mental Health Day on 10 October and closes on 30 November. It will seek to determine whether men in the sector feel able to open up about their mental health challenges, or whether stigma still exists. Simon Blake, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, commented: “
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

