When is compulsory retirement justified?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.It can discriminatory to require an employee to retire when they reach a certain age, unless a retirement policy has a legitimate and fair aim. Andrew Sugarman looks at what the tribunals have found in the recent cases challenging Oxford University's 'Employer Justified Retirement Age'. Forcing employees to retire at a particular age, whether under an absolute policy or one that permits exceptions, is direct age discrimination. However, unlike other forms of direct discrimination, direct age discrimination can be justified under section 13 of the Equality Act 2010 if the employer can show it is a proportionate means of achieving legitimate aims. That sounds very much like the test for justifying indirect discrimination. However, the justification provisions for direct age discrimination are are narrower, said the Supreme Court in the case of Seldon v Clarkson Wright & Jakes. In her judgment, Baroness Hale said aims are only legitimate if they relate to social policy objectives and are n the public interest. They must be distinguishable from reasons which simply benefit an employer, for example cost reduction or increased commercial competitiveness. But how easy is it to justify that a policy could achieve these legitimate aims? Case law, and instinct, suggests it ought to be difficult. The burden is on the employer to establish justification, and the the measure must correspond to a “real need”; be “appropriate” to achieve the aim; and also it must be “reasonably necessary”. Balance must be struck between the discriminatory effect of the measure and the needs of the undertaking – the more serious the adverse impact, the more cogent must be the justification for it. Finally, there is no range of reasonable responses test – the employment tribunal must critically evaluate the facts to determine justification.
Andrew Sugarman is an employment barrister at Parklane Plowden Chambers.