Better off more likely to have access to employer healthcare

People who are financially comfortable are much more likely to be able to access employer-funded healthcare, such as free or discounted private GP appointments, than those who are less well off, a survey has suggested.

The poll of 1,758 adults living in England for Healthwatch England has also concluded that people in better jobs or financial positions are much more likely to have access to employer healthcare and health-related workplace or healthy living perks.

The pressures on the NHS are even leading some health service staff to advise people, especially younger people likely to be on the longest waiting lists, to consider paying for private care instead, it also highlighted.

The situation risks creating “a two-tier” health and care system in the UK unless faster action is taken to tackle NHS waits and lack of access, Healthwatch England’s report has warned.

People in deprived areas often waited longer for some care than those in affluent areas. Financially-struggling individuals also often avoided healthcare because of worries about additional costs, such as travel. Many people were turning to private dental care because of the ongoing lack of access to NHS dentists.

Two in five, or 40%, of employed people who described their financial status as “very comfortable” also had access to free or discounted private GP appointments through their employer healthcare.

This compared to 16% who described themselves as “quite comfortable”, and around 10% as “just getting by” and “really struggling”.

Private GP appointments through work were available to a third, 33%, of the highest earners (those earning over £76,000), compared to just one in 25, or 4%, of those earning up to £21,000.

Private mental health appointments through work were available to 23% of the highest earners compared to just 3.5% of those earning a lower wage.

Private physiotherapy appointments through work were available to one in eight, or 13%, of the highest earners compared to just 1% of lower-wage earners.

Nearly a third, 28%, of all the respondents said they had accessed private healthcare in the last year (either private health or dental care).

The most common reasons given for accessing private healthcare were: people felt they’d receive better quality care, 37%; the waiting list was too long, 34%; or they paid for a procedure available on the NHS but not in their region, 22%.

One in five, 18%, of those who hadn’t used private healthcare in the last year had considered doing so.

The most common reasons given for considering private healthcare were: 52% of the respondents felt they might receive better quality care; 34% said there was a long waiting list on the NHS; and 15% said the service they wanted wasn’t available on the NHS.

One in seven, 14%, of the respondents reported that an NHS professional had advised them to consider paying for a private health service in the last year.

The largest group advised to go private were young people below 30 years. Healthwatch England said this group was already more likely to avoid accessing NHS services, such as dentists and GPs, because of associated costs and travel fares.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said: “With access to NHS care remaining the most significant challenge people report to us nationwide, we’re seeing a two-tier system emerge where access to healthcare services is often available faster to those with money to pay for it.

“We know that many people, especially those on lower incomes, disabled people, carers and younger people, face real challenges accessing care and if they can access services, they sometimes choose not to attend GP or dental appointments or buy prescription medications to avoid extra costs.

“While healthcare leaders have recognised growing health inequalities and have taken some action to improve services, we need faster progress with national recovery plans and a greater focus on tackling growing disparities,” Ansari added.

The findings from Healthwatch England have come as data from NHS England has revealed that almost 8,000 people were harmed and 112 died last year as a direct result of enduring long waits for an ambulance or surgery.