Four ways to get men to engage with mental health support at work

Movember’, when men’s health issues, both male cancers but also male mental health, wellbeing and, tragically, male suicide, are very much at the forefront of the health and wellbeing conversation. When you think about it, it is staggering that HR continues to berate the fact that roughly (anecdotally at least) two-thirds of counselling benefits are taken up by women and still only a third by men. I am a psychotherapist and have been supporting employees for more than four decades in the UK and Australia. I am sad to say that, from my perspective, the situation – of men being ‘hard to reach’ when it comes to mental health and, too often, unprepared to access help even when it is available – has changed very little worldwide. Male suicide continues to be alarmingly high, particularly among working-age men, and this is a problem that has been brought into even sharper relief of course by the experience of the past two years. A few years ago I was invited to work alongside employee assistance programme provider Acacia Connection EAP in Australia to look at ways to encourage greater uptake of its services by men.Men are still too often ‘hard to reach’ when it comes to opening up about their mental health and accessing help and support. Psychotherapist Jacky Gerald discusses the findings of a recent study and four steps employers can take to improve male take-up of mental health support services. This month, November, is also ‘