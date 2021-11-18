Equal Pay Day: stop asking candidates for their salary history

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A survey carried out by the Fawcett Society to mark Equal Pay Day today (18 November) – the annual day at which women effectively start to work for free because they are paid less than men on average – found that 58% of women and 54% of men felt that disclosing their previous pay to an employer meant they had been given lower wages than they would have otherwise been offered. Sixty-one per cent of women said being asked about their previous salary had damaged their confidence to ask for better pay, compared with 53% of men. The survey of 2,000 people also indicated that not asking for salary in a job interview could be beneficial for an employer’s brand. Sixty-three per cent of women and 58% of men would think more highly of an employer that did not ask for salary history. Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski said: “Asking about salary history can mean past pay discrimination follows women, people of colour, and people with disabilities throughout their career. It also means new employers replicate pay gaps from other organisations.“Stopping asking is a simple, evidence-led way for organisations to improve pay equality – it’s good for women, employers and our economy.” The campaign group said it works out when Equal Pay Day will fall based on the mean, full-time, hourly gender pay gap for the UK, which this year is