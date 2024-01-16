ExpatriatesLatest NewsMental healthGlobal HR

Mental health approaches need to reflect cultural attitudes

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss

As approaches to mental health issues have become more open, empathetic and understanding in the UK, global employers should be aware of different cultural attitudes elsewhere.

Even seemingly similar countries can have vastly differing outlooks on mental health conditions. According to data from Wellcome Global Monitor, when asked if how they feel speaking about anxiety or depression with someone they know, 27.6% of Britons said they would “not be at all comfortable”.

The proportion of people with the same reservations in Australia (30.8%), Canada (30.2%) and New Zealand (31.3%) were broadly similar. In the US, the figure was 34.2%.

However, only 9.8% of people in Germany said they would “not be at all comfortable” discussing anxiety or depression with someone they know, while the opposite applies in France, where the figure stood at more than half (54.8%).

An unwillingness to talk about mental health in different countries can correlate to a lack of willingness to seek support and, according to Towergate Health & Protection, employers must adapt their approach to the mental wellbeing support they offer depending upon the cultures and countries in which employees are based.

Mental health globally

Younger men reporting ‘alarming’ levels of burnout

Tribunal: stress can be disability without mental health diagnosis

How to avert burnout in HR

Sarah Dennis, head of international at Towergate Health & Protection, said: “Attitudes to mental health differ so much around the world that support cannot be a broad-brush solution.

“The term ‘mental health’ is not even recognised or used in some countries and employers might find greater success in promoting ‘wellbeing’ instead when they’re looking to increase engagement and utilisation of support for mental health.”

According to the World Health Organisation, the global recognition rate of mental disorders is around 50%, but this is much lower in some places. Taking depression as an example, recognition rates in Shanghai are just 21%.

Around the world there are cultural differences in the way people consider and approach mental health. Asked how local people would feel speaking about anxiety or depression with someone they know, 53.1% of people in Hong Kong and 52.6% in Taiwan said they would ‘not be at all comfortable’, while in China the figure was 33%.

People in the Middle East and north Africa were more likely to feel comfortable with only 5.8% of Moroccans saying they would be “not at all” comfortable, 7.1% of people in Egypt and 7.5% in Saudi Arabia.

As well as France, other countries where people would be less likely to open up to someone they know included Estonia (58.8%), Finland (52.4%), Greece (50.0%) and Japan (47.1%).

Dennis added: “The cultural differences on a global scale are so varied that it is vital employers take expert advice on wellbeing support. It’s important that this advice comes from a source with people on the ground in the relevant countries. Every employee abroad must be aware of the support in place so that they know how to access it, even if mental health is not traditionally a matter for discussion in the country in which they are based.”

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

In case you didn’t know, Blue Monday is...

Ex-Goldman Sachs employee seeks £1m over ‘relentless’ workload

Younger men reporting ‘alarming’ levels of burnout

DWP staff shortages harming mental health, claims union

What will it mean to be an HR...

Back to Work plan slammed for threat of...

Tribunal: stress can be disability without mental health...

Study: Ostracism at work creates negative perceptions of...

Three lines of defence against burnout

Sickness absence rates soar to 10-year high