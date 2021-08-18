My return to work has emphasised the value of OH

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Managing your own expectations

If I am honest, I’ve never really known the importance of sickness policy/absence management. I know this is an odd thing to say for someone who has been selling wellbeing services for over 10 years. The last few years have been tough for everyone, in which I’ve also had a lot of personal change, which led to a period of time off work. Work wasn’t the main reason, but it compounded issues that I hadn’t managed properly. To use euphemisms, I needed to get my head straight. If you have ever been in the same position you know it requires ‘work’. It required focus, and I couldn’t do that as well as my job. Something had to give.One of my biggest issues was the stigma, not from my colleagues or the business, but the stigma I placed on myself. I talk about wellbeing every day and mental health is our fastest growing service. Whilst I knew I was not unique, I could not find the kindness I needed for myself. I worried. That was overwhelming. But I was lucky, I had friends, family, colleagues, and an employer that supported me. Sadly, not everyone has this. Now I’m phasing my return, I am so lucky to work for a company that understands mental health. It has been hugely supportive; I’m grateful to my team who all have stepped up. I can also now speak from experience that the role of a manager is key, thankfully mine has been amazing. They worked hard to understand what I needed and gave me the space and time so I could return to work energised and focused. I know that I am returning stronger and I feel more excited about my career than I have in years. I also feel more committed and loyal to my manager and to my team. I also ask what might have happened if I hadn’t had support, and I can genuinely say I don’t know if I would have returned. It could so easily have gone the other way; I would have been lost. [pullquote] Without support I would have left a role that I love and one that I am good at. We need to recognise that if we support our people when they need it most, they will come back stronger and they will work harder." [/pullquote] Without support I would have left a role