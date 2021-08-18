My return to work has emphasised the value of OH

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Bupa’s Alaana Woods has recently been easing herself back into work following a period away for her health. The process has enabled her to reflect on some key areas employers need to consider around return to work, and the pivotal role occupational health can play within this. If I am honest, I’ve never really known the importance of sickness policy/absence management. I know this is an odd thing to say for someone who has been selling wellbeing services for over 10 years. The last few years have been tough for everyone, in which I’ve also had a lot of personal change, which led to a period of time off work. Work wasn’t the main reason, but it compounded issues that I hadn’t managed properly. To use euphemisms, I needed to get my head straight. If you have ever been in the same position you know it requires ‘work’. It required focus, and I couldn’t do that as well as my job. Something had to give.
Alaana Woods is commercial director at Bupa Health Services.