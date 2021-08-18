Qantas says it will operate ‘no jab, no job’ policy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Australian airline Qantas has insisted all staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19. It has said that frontline workers including pilots, cabin crew and airport staff should be fully vaccinated by mid-November, while remaining employees have until the end of March 2022 to receive both vaccines. “We provide an essential service, so this will help guard against the disruptions that can be caused by just one positive COVID-case shutting down a freight facility or airport terminal," said Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.
