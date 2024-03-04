Nearly half worried NHS can no longer meet nation’s health needs

More than four in 10 people (43%) no longer feel the NHS is able to meet the nation’s health needs, with more than a quarter (27%) also worried it can no longer meet their own needs or those of their friends or family, a poll has found.

The research by the think-tank Healthwatch UK has set out a vision for what it argues the NHS of 2030 needs to look like, in the process highlighting the deep concerns many have about its current state.

People living with long-term conditions – among the most frequent users of the NHS – said they wanted more joined-up communication across the NHS, with almost two-thirds (64%) saying this was very important or essential to them, so they did not have to repeat themselves to different parts of the NHS.

In a second poll on patient rights and the NHS Constitution, more than half (56%) said they wanted hospitals to be required to give regular updates on waiting times for people due to have operations or procedures. This was even more important for people over the age of 55 (60%) and women (61%).

Four of 10 people (40%) with a long-term condition and 42% of people with a disability said they found it difficult to access a GP, compared to 32% of those without extra needs.

A similar percentage (42%) of those who described their financial situation as “really struggling” said they had trouble getting to see a GP, double the 21% of those who were “very comfortable”.

More than a third (38%) of the worst-off found it hard to get access to NHS dental care, compared with 20% of the better-off.

More than a quarter (28%) of those who are worst off financially had difficulty accessing mental health treatment, whereas only 9% of the very comfortable did so.

More than a quarter (28%) of people with hearing, sight or learning disabilities said they had been refused help when requesting accessible information from the NHS.

Women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, on lower incomes or with disabilities, also reported longer waits for planned NHS care, including more frequent cancellations.

More than half of people polled (55%) wanted the NHS to give them the tools to live a healthy life. Three-quarters also wanted the NHS to remain free at the point of entry – a safety net even more important for more than 80% of people aged 55 and over with long-term conditions or disabilities.

On an individual level, patients by and large painted a positive picture, with the vast majority (78%) saying they feel respected by healthcare professionals.

But digging deeper, the care experience, just like access, varied considerably. While most patients (69%) said healthcare professionals did involve them in decisions about their care, almost a quarter (24%) of neurodivergent respondents felt they did not.

Nearly nine in ten people aged over 75 felt listened to, compared to 63% of young people aged 16 to 24. Nevertheless, Healthwatch UK argued that, by 2030, the NHS could look and feel very different.

“By 2030, the NHS will be consistently adopting an ‘excellent customer service’ ethos. Regardless of how they access the NHS, people will get their queries answered, have an appointment booked, or be signposted to the correct service immediately,” it said.

“Patients can access real-time information about their care and interact with services via the NHS App. If they are digitally excluded, they can access the same level of information through other means (such as via a care coordinator).

“Static, one-way communication channels will be replaced with genuine two-way dialogue. Patients will be able to contact those responsible for their care to get swift advice or information about their lifestyle, medication, symptoms or condition,” it added.

Healthwatch UK chief executive Louise Ansari also predicted the service will have experienced fundamental change, including significant extra investment.

“The public [by 2030] finds it easier to get timely appointments at their GP practice, thanks to fully funded plans that have bolstered the medical workforce,” she said.

“People with mental health conditions have their needs taken as seriously as those with physical conditions and are expected to be seen just as quickly for assessments and treatment. NHS dentist appointments aren’t as rare as hen’s teeth, thanks to a deal agreed in 2025 to radically reform the dental contract. The NHS of 2030 feels like a modern service at every patient touchpoint.

“Whether using the NHS App, making a phone call, or turning up at a reception desk – people can easily book and manage appointments, track referrals, or get hold of those responsible for their care. It’s not a daunting, uphill struggle of making multiple calls and repeating stories. People have support to navigate the system at each turn from friendly, empathetic and efficient care coordinators,” Ansari added.