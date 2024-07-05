New Labour government’s health focus welcomed

The new Labour government’s plans to tackle health inequalities and help more people with health conditions and disabilities into work have been welcomed.

After the party’s landslide victory in the general election, employment and health bodies have reminded it of the scale of the challenge ahead, especially around mental health.

Labour’s manifesto commitments include plans to reform work capability assessments; tackle the backlog in Access to Work claims; develop local plans to support more disabled people or individuals with health conditions into work; increase the availability of NHS appointments and dental appointments in England; cut waiting times for mental health appointments by recruiting 8,500 additional mental health support workers; and establishing Young Futures Hubs to support the wellbeing of children and young people.

However, the details around some of its commitments to mental health remain hazy. Bertrand Stern-Gillet, CEO at EAP provider Health Assured, said: “Labour stresses its approach will be preventative – and that mental illness must be treated on par with physical illness. However, we do not yet have any idea about how they aim to reduce mental illness.

“There has never been a greater need to support people’s mental health and support our NHS. We will have to wait and see if the new government prioritises real, lasting change for the betterment of our collective mental health.”

Gavin Scarr-Hall, director of health and safety at Peninsula said: “The UK is facing a mental health crisis with significant delays in accessing support and community services struggling to meet demand. The Office for National Statistics estimates that more than a third of 16-34-year-olds who are out of work are affected either by depression, anxiety, or phobias. ONS figures also show 1.2 million people currently waiting for mental health treatment.

“Mental health is incorporated into the Make Work Pay plan as a key factor in bringing people back to work. It’s reasonable to expect one of its headline policies will get priority for implementation, but there’s no firm dates as yet when we can expect any new law to reach parliament.”

However, British Safety Council chairman Peter McGettrick said it is important to remember that workplace wellbeing encompasses more than mental health.

“We also want to see more support for training which supports people’s health and safety, while we upskill our workforce so they can make the most of new opportunities. Labour set out positive and imaginative policies in their manifesto on work, technology and growth and we stand ready to work with the new government for the benefit of people’s health, safety and wellbeing across the UK,” he said.

“We want to see people’s health, safety and wellbeing at the heart of future economic growth, and we will be looking to Labour to deliver on its promises to improve employment conditions as well as support businesses to succeed and grow.”

William Roberts, chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health said: “We are at a critical juncture for health in the UK, with the nation’s health getting poorer and inequalities widening. It doesn’t have to be this way. The new government can turn the tide by putting our health and the principles of prevention at the heart of policymaking.

“We stand ready to work with the new government in delivering on its manifesto commitment to preventative public health measures, addressing health inequalities, and helping people to live longer and healthier lives.

“From embedding prevention across the entire healthcare system and supporting services, protecting future generations from the danger of tobacco, to addressing the crisis of ill-health in the workforce, RSPH and the public health community are prepared to help build a better and healthier future.”

Labour has also pledged to address workplace temperatures in light of our changing climate.

Scarr-Hall said: “2023 was the warmest year on record. The extreme temperatures and storm devastation that come with climate change mean that it is recognised more and more as a health and safety issue. Whether it’s natural disasters, disruption of critical services, or simply the increased seasonal heat, businesses can’t afford to ignore their responsibility to prepare against the worst effects.

“It’s highly likely that climate adaptation will fall under the remit of health and safety management. Adapting to the risks of high heat and extreme weather may mean changes to worker welfare facilities, and new legislation on working hours.”

