Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessPolitical electionsWorkplace culture

Saying thank you is not so hard

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Rishi Sunak outside Downing Street
Photo: Shutterstock
Rishi Sunak outside Downing Street
Photo: Shutterstock

Possibly the most important phrase in the English language is ‘thank you’ (anyone who has forgotten to thank a driver that stopped for you to pass will know this). And if we needed any reminding of its cultural weight, it’s Thank You Day this Sunday. So, it was good to see the departing prime minister set us up nicely for this polite weekend …

Rishi Sunak must have been relieved the rain had cleared when he made his leaving speech outside Downing Street this morning given his thorough soaking in May when he triggered the election campaign. It was arguably the best speech of his reign as prime minister. He praised Keir Starmer and was full of thank yous. He said: “This is the best country in the world and that is thanks entirely to you, the British people … the true source of all our achievements, our strengths, and our greatness.”

Thank you, Rishi.

In turn, Keir Starmer thanked Rishi for his hard work and dedication as he spoke to the nation outside Number 10.

Thank you, Keir.

There were clearly acknowledging that it is Thank You Day on Sunday (7 July). Perhaps they’d had a word with Emily Miller at Workhuman, who would have reminded them of “why gratitude and appreciation should be embedded into the culture of work, not only recognising good work, but also contributions to the wider community.”

Starmer and Sunak may have discussed with Emily the latest UK Human Workplace Index research on “the impact of appreciation on employee wellbeing, as well as why celebrating volunteer service and employee contributions outside of work are also vital to creating a sense of unity, belonging, and camaraderie among employees, ultimately leading to a more engaged workforce.”

Thank you, Emily.

The new “thank you” Sunak was not much in evidence the other day, however, when he blasted Starmer for prioritising spending time with the family at 6pm on Fridays. “I haven’t finished at six ever”, he harrumphed, as his party suggested Starmer would be a “part-time prime minister”.

This did not elicit a “thank you” from Jacques Quinio, leadership solutions director at Right Management, who said: “No matter where you might stand politically on certain issues, taking time to rest and recuperate is not something to be derided and our politicians should know this better than anyone. In fact, making sure you have balance in your working life is a sign of strong leadership with time spent with family and friends hugely important in helping you to be more productive and to bring your full self to work.”

Thank you Jacques.

Much chastened, it was noticeable that during his departure speech Sunak saved his most impassioned thank you for his wife, Akshata Murty, and children outside Downing Street this morning. Let’s hope he’ll be thankful that he can now spend some more time with them after 6pm this evening.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Shared motivation with managers builds connection

HR’s role in closing the workforce readiness gap...

Euros and sun: beware a ‘whirlwind of HR...

Channel 4 boss calls for ‘honest’ cultures to...

It’s ringing – don’t panic! The rise of...

Misogyny and workload forcing Police Scotland officers to...

Are you embarrassed to have a messy desk...

General election call could lead to heated workplace...

Why shared responsibility and culture are key to...

Balance and belief: how should HR manage the...