Fire and rehireNational living wageZero hoursEmployment lawLatest News

Voters across political spectrum back Labour’s work pledges

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber 77% backed a potential increase to the national living wage to bring it into line with the real cost of living
Image: Shutterstock
77% backed a potential increase to the national living wage to bring it into line with the real cost of living
Image: Shutterstock

The new Labour government’s pledges under its New Deal for Working People have garnered support from voters across the political spectrum, a survey for the TUC has found.

An Opinium poll of more than 3,000 UK adults conducted in the days following the general election found that 77% backed a potential increase to the national living wage to bring it into line with the real cost of living.

During its election campaign, the party said it would change the remit of the Low Pay Commission so it accounts for the cost of living when making its pay recommendations, and remove national living wage age bands such that all adults qualify.

Labour’s work pledges

REC to MPs: Hard work on the labour market starts now

Labour government sets out to deliver bold employment agenda

Lib Dem (86%), Green (86%) and Labour (85%) voters showed strong support for a living wage increase, but the proposal was also popular among Reform (77%) and Conservative (71%) voters.

Sixty-four per cent of voters supported a day-one right to protection from unfair dismissal, and 69% backed Labour’s proposal to make statutory sick pay available from the first day of sickness absence.

Two-thirds of people supported a ban on fire-and-rehire practices and 67% supported a ban on zero-hours contracts by introducing a requirement for all workers to be issued a contract that reflects their normal hours of work and compensation for cancelled shifts. The latter was most popular among Labour (76%) and Reform (72%) voters.

Adam Drummond, research director and partner at Opinium, said: “There’s strong support for pro-worker policies we tested including living wage, unfair dismissal, sick pay, banning zero-hours contracts and banning the practice of fire and rehire.

“Crucially this isn’t just among Labour voters but typically also among supporters of other parties including the Conservatives and Reform.

“While Labour is generally more trusted than distrusted when it comes to making working life better and being on the side of working people, voters will need to see them deliver.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “British voters across the political spectrum want work to pay and to feel secure and respected in their jobs.

“Labour’s workers’ rights plans are hugely popular, and this poll should give ministers confidence to get on with delivering them in full.

“Working people want a government that is on their side and that will improve the quality of work in this country. After 14 years of stagnating living standards, the UK needs to turn the page on our low-rights, low-pay economy that has allowed good employers to be undercut by the bad.”

The survey also found that 46% were in favour of giving trade unions a right to access workplaces to inform workers about the benefits of joining a trade union.

Asked what they felt was the most important attribute or quality for a political party, being “on the side of ordinary working people” came out on top.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

REC to MPs: Hard work on the labour...

Day one: HR responds to Labour’s landslide election...

Labour government sets out to deliver bold employment...

New Labour government’s health focus welcomed

Saying thank you is not so hard

TUC seeks immediate summit if Labour win

Employers must confront election misinformation and growing risk...

General election: What the major parties are offering...

Keir Starmer clocks off at 6pm on Fridays...

New government must introduce maximum working temperature