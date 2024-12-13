2024: the year’s biggest news in employment and HR

The central event of the year for HR was the onset of the first Labour government since 2010. It was not a surprise that within months it acted on its commitment to beef up workers’ rights and strengthen unions. It also followed through on its promise not to raise income tax, but the state of the nation’s finances meant money had to be raised somewhere and employers’ national insurance was in the chancellor’s crosshairs – to the alarm of many business organisations. Other major themes included major redundancies in steel and vehicle manufacture, partly as the world moves toward greener technology. Major scandals around sexual harassment gave new impetus to demands for more action, bolstered by the arrival of the Worker Protection Act.

January: Post Office scandal bursts into public consciousness

2 January Doctors strike leaves NHS ‘skating on the thin ice’

10 January Gender critical social worker wins tribunal case

11 January Post Office scandal reveals serious flaws in leadership. ITV dramatisation Alan Bates vs the Post Office draws public attention to the vast miscarriage of justice.

17 January Capita pulls out of real Living Wage

19 January Tata Steel announces it will close blast furnaces and make 2,800 redundant

24 January Amazon fined €32m for excessive employee monitoring in France

25 January Surge in government spending on unpaid wages and redundancy pay

26 January Bullying allegations have soared at MoD since 2019

30 January Employment tribunal fees to be reintroduced

February: Thrash metal drummer snares Elon Musk’s huge pay hike

1 February Candidate shortage afflicts two-thirds of businesses

2 February Deutsche Bank plans to cut 3,500 jobs worldwide

2 February Thrash metal drummer snares Elon Musk’s salary hike

9 February Tesco Bank staff to transfer to Barclays

13 February The Body Shop enters administration

15 February Third of women’s flexible work requests rejected in public sector

15 February UK enters technical recession

20 February Rise in number of low-paid jobs in UK

21 February Median pay awards fall as UK enters recession

22 February Most flexible employers

22 February UK four-day week trial hailed as a success one year on

26 February More people moving into ‘severely insecure work’

27 February One in five large firms has not analysed gender pay gap

28 February Tata Group says it will create around 4,000 jobs at new Somerset EV battery plant

March: Zero-hours contracts hit record levels

7 March Boots to end hybrid working for office workers

8 March Sexual harassment in City firms still ‘shockingly prevalent’

14 March ‘Toxic culture’ at MoD as 100 cases are investigated

18 March Worker who suffered PTSD after Grenfell wins record £4.6m

20 March France to impose minimum wage on ferry operators

20 March Teacher recruitment in critical state in England

20 March Pay awards at lowest level in 18 months

22 March Zero-hours contracts hit record numbers

26 March Responsible guidance for use of AI in recruitment published

27 March CBI used NDAs to silence victims of sexual harassment

April: UK immigration rules slammed as harmful to business

2 April Use of NDAs to prevent reporting a crime to be banned

3 April London mayor Sadiq Khan announces huge jobs plan

5 April Men working from home less likely to be promoted

9 April One in five highly skilled contractors not working because of IR35

11 April New UK immigration rules are slammed by businesses as harmful to the economy

17 April UK legislation which was found to offer no protection from detriment to workers who take part in industrial action is incompatible with international human rights law, rules the Supreme Court

22 April Aslef drivers to strike in May

23 April P&O workers to be paid French minimum wage

25 April KPMG cancels job offers to foreign graduates

May: Labour publishes New Deal for workers; NDAs banned in sexual harassment cases

1 May Visa numbers drop after curbs on dependants introduced

2 May Goldman Sachs removes bonus cap for London employees

15 May Government rejects ban of NDAs in sexual harassment cases

15 May NHS England workforce wellbeing programme launched

16 May HSBC and Deloitte pull job offers to foreign graduates

24 May Former Post Office chief executive names five colleagues who ‘let her down’

28 May Labour publishes plan to deliver New Deal for workers

29 May Junior doctors announce pre-election strike

June: Real wages only £16 higher than in 2010

7 June Teacher vacancies in UK increase by a fifth

11 June Unemployment unexpectedly climbs as wage growth holds

14 June Levels of insecure work reach record-high

14 June UK below Honduras in tech and business skill ranking

25 June Real wages only £16 a week higher than 2010

July: Labour wins election; strikes ended

1 July A million fit notes issued for mental ill health last year

5 July HR responds to Labour’s landslide election win

9 July Dyson to cut a quarter of UK jobs

17 July GMB narrowly misses bid for Amazon union recognition

17 July Employment Rights Bill confirmed in King’s Speech

22 July Skills England to ‘galvanise’ local economies

29 July Advertised jobs fall to lowest level since March 2021

29 July Junior doctors agree 22% pay deal

30 July Rachel Reeves confirms public sector pay rises of 5-6%

August: Race riots; steep visa fall afflicts health and social care

1 August GPs decide to ‘work to rule’

7 August Government repeal of Strikes Act gains widespread support

8 August Uptake of shared parental leave reaches a new high

9 August Far right riots: Muslim health workers witness rise in racist abuse

9 August BBC to review workplace culture as it asks Huw Edwards to return salary

14 August Street cleaner ‘wins’ holiday after employer denies gift

21 August Median pay award drops to 4.5%

21 August McDonald’s to create 24,000 jobs in UK & Ireland

22 August GCSE results: concern over regional variations

22 August Number of young people not in work or education rises to 872,000

23 August Steep visa fall to trigger ‘skills catastrophe’ for health and social care

29 August Two-thirds of migrant nursing staff thinking of leaving UK over costs

29 August 2,000 workers apply for voluntary redundancy at Tata Steel in Wales

September: Mohamed Al Fayed sexual harassment allegations surface

10 September UK unemployment falls to 4.1%

13 September Boeing strike sees 33,000 workers down tools

16 September Junior doctors accept 22% pay settlement

17 September Amazon orders full-time office return

19 September Train drivers vote to accept 15% pay deal

20 September Mohamed Al Fayed allegations: Harrods says it failed employees over sexual assaults

26 September Rail disputes end as RMT members vote in favour of pay offer

30 September Modern slavery signs ‘missed’ by McDonald’s and others

October: Employment Rights Bill published; first Rachel Reeves Budget

3 October Five key questions on the Employment Rights Bill

11 October Employment Rights Bill: 12 key takeaways

16 October Sponsor licence numbers up 44% year on year

21 October Government launches ‘national conversation’ on the future of NHS

21 October Impact of Employment Rights Bill published as consultations launched

23 October New duty to prevent sexual harassment – what employers need to know

29 October ONS: real wages rose 2.9% over the year to April 2024

29 October LinkedIn finds 10% of new hires have job titles unheard of in 2000

30 October Budget 2024: Employers’ national insurance up to 15%

November: Personnel Today Award winners announced

5 November Boeing workers accept 38% pay deal

7 November Nissan slashes 9,000 jobs globally and halves CEO’s pay

8 November Bolt drivers win worker status at tribunal

14 November Rachel Reeves announces pension megafunds

18 November FTSE 100 gender pay gap remains stubbornly high

20 November Winners of Personnel Today Awards announced; King’s College London is overall winner

21 November Ford to axe 4,000 jobs in Europe

22 November Retention payments launched to encourage armed forces personnel to stay in post

26 November Vauxhall to close Luton plant

27 November Rise in over-65s in work

28 November Sharp decline in net migration as fewer dependants arrive in UK

28 November Employment Rights Bill: tribunal time limit to be extended

28 November Gregg Wallace steps aside from BBC TV over sexual misconduct allegations

December: Can ONS labour force figures be trusted?

More women on boards

2 December International nurse recruitment slows in the UK

4 December Labour Force Survey: policymakers could remain in the dark until 2027 says ONS

9 December Proportion of women on boards rises significantly

5 December Airbus to axe 500 UK jobs and 5% of global workforce

10 December Birmingham City Council to settle 6,000 equal pay claims

11 December Unions react angrily to government public sector pay recommendations