NHS OH team wins plaudits for staff wellbeing work during Covid

Image: Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

The occupational health team at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust is celebrating after the trust was crowned “Health and Wellbeing Employer of the Year” at the Our Health Heroes Awards in March.

The trust received the award for its staff wellbeing services, which have supported the workforce, both physically and mentally, during Covid-19 and beyond.

The award was presented by Prerana Issar, NHS England and Improvement chief people officer, who said: “By recognising those who are going above and beyond to implement wellbeing strategies that are making a real difference to staff, we will hopefully inspire other organisations to do the same.”

The trust’s “Health and Wellbeing Collaborative” comprises its staff psychology service, health and wellbeing service, OH service, “support our staff” service (SoS), organisational development and human resources.

Initiatives have included the “Our Space”, which provides a quiet time-out space, green space access and resources for relaxation. The health and wellbeing service, meanwhile, offers the mental health first aid, self-help materials, financial advice, lifestyle management, musculoskeletal and menopause support.

More personalised and tailored health and wellbeing support has been provided through the SoS service, a team of staff volunteers, who work as a traumatic clinical incidents team to provide trauma risk management.

A return-to-work toolkit for shielding staff has also been produced collaboratively across the team.

Claire Brown, the trust’s occupational health manager, said: “There have been so many health and wellbeing improvements and facilities on site and off, that we have many more options for care pathways for staff. This amazing award shows the achievement and improvements that working as a wider health and wellbeing team can accomplish.”