NHS reporting higher than average take-up of flu vaccination

By on 3 Dec 2020 in Fit for Work, OH service delivery, Sickness absence management, Occupational Health
seasonal-influenza-vaccination

Three-quarters (75%) of those aged 65 and over in England had received their free vaccine by the final week of November, up from 72.4% at the end of the last flu season, with higher numbers of NHS workers also rushing to get vaccinated, figures from Public Health England have concluded.

From December, 50 to 64 years olds also became eligible for a free vaccine as part of this year’s expanded NHS flu vaccination programme, it added.

The uptake in healthcare workers was also ahead of this time last year, said PHE. By the end of October, more than half (51.6%) of healthcare workers had already been vaccinated – more than 100,000 more compared to the same period last year.

Overall, flu vaccine uptake was higher in all groups except pregnant women compared to this time last year, the PHE provisional data also indicted.

NHS trusts were warned in November that it was “vital” they had completed their staff flu vaccination programme by the end of last month to free capacity for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations.

General flu activity, including GP consultations and hospital admissions, has remained low so far this year, PHE said. This in thought to be in part because of the lower social interaction and wearing of masks prompted by Covid-19.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Maximise use of health and wellbeing benefits available at home, employers urged

Organisations have been urged not to overlook the health and wellbeing benefits available for employees at home, with many providers...

Governments told to prioritise tackling rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions

Governments across Europe are being urged to create a comprehensive strategy to tackle rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions, which currently affect...

Healthcare staff need more information to treat ‘long Covid’

Research from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) has argued that people suffering from ‘long Covid’ – or often...