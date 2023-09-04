NHS ‘T2Day’ programme targeting diabetes in young people

The NHS is rolling out a programme of targeted care for the estimated 140,000 people aged 18- to 39-years-old in England who have early-onset type 2 diabetes.

The £14.5m initiative, called ‘T2Day: Type 2 Diabetes in the Young’, will see additional tailored health checks and diabetes management being offered by healthcare staff.

This will include advice and support on blood sugar level control, weight management and cardiovascular risk minimisation.

There will be extra one-to-one reviews as well as the option of accessing new medicines and treatments where indicated to help better manage their diabetes.

Addressing the additional risks associated with the condition during pregnancy, there will also be dedicated support available for women, including access to contraception and folic acid supplements.

Eligible individuals may also be able to access the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme. This is a year-long programme, including 12 weeks of low-calorie total diet replacement products and support to reintroduce food, with the aim of supporting participants to improve their blood sugar levels, reduce diabetes-related medication and in some cases put their type 2 diabetes into remission.

NHS England has said it is the first health system in the world to put in place a national, targeted programme of this sort for this high-risk group of people.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: “Type 2 diabetes in people under 40 is a growing problem globally – England is no exception, meaning there is an ever-increasing challenge for the NHS.

“We know this age group is least likely to complete vital annual health checks but we want to ensure people are able to manage their diabetes well and reduce the risk of serious complications, which is exactly why we have embarked on an ambitious and world-first initiative called T2Day: Type 2 Diabetes in the Young.

“The programme will provide targeted intervention for each person under the age of 40 living with type 2 diabetes, including additional reviews focused on completing proven diabetes care processes, managing blood sugar levels, weight management, preparation for pregnancy, and supporting any unmet psychological or social needs,” he added.