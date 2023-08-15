NHS workers suffering dehydration, claims campaign group

NHS employers are being urged to encourage staff to drink more water, after finding that health workers are experiencing dehydration during their shifts.

According to Hydrate the Nation, which aims to educate and encourage people to drink more water, NHS staff regularly feel dehydrated due to inadequate water intake during their shifts, which can be long and demanding and may offer little opportunity for workers to have a drink.

It said that permitting workers in the NHS and other sectors to take regular hydration breaks could enhance their wellbeing.

Having clean and accessible ‘hydration stations’ or water fountains can make staying hydrated more convenient, Hydrate the Nation said, and employers could promote peer support whereby colleagues remind others to drink during their shifts.

Hydrate the Nation founder Maria Davis said: “Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining optimal physical and mental performance, especially in a demanding profession like healthcare. When you don’t drink enough water, you can become dehydrated. This could cause you to feel tired, make it harder to think clearly and make you less alert. These effects could impact the quality of patient care and even put healthcare workers’ own health in danger.

“We urge NHS authorities, policymakers, and healthcare institutions to promptly take action on this urgent matter. Let’s work together to establish a healthier work environment for NHS staff and promote a culture of wellbeing that benefits healthcare professionals and the patients they tend to.”

In May, to mark 75 years of the NHS, the health service encouraged staff to take part in Hydrate the Nation’s 30-day hydration challenge. A pilot last year found that those taking part in the challenge had more energy, less brain fog, increased alertness, better sleep and reduced stress and anxiety.​