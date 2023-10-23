Night-time worker hearing loss campaign relaunched for the autumn

A campaign has been launched to encourage people working in noisy night-time environments, especially bar staff, DJs, bouncers, musicians and performers, to get their hearing checked regularly.

The Night Time Industries Association’s (NTIA) ‘Listen for Life’ campaign is being run in partnership with opticians chain Specsavers, which offers hearing as well as eye tests, to encourage better hearing health, hearing testing and tinnitus prevention.

The campaign, originally launched in the spring, was rebooted last week with a launch event at the House of Commons, and the announcement of the tie-up with Specsavers.

As well as working to prevent hearing loss, the campaign is working to raise awareness of the mental health challenges often associated with tinnitus.

It will highlight the risks, and prevalence, of hearing loss and tinnitus among those working in noisy night-time environments, including bar staff, DJs, performers, musicians, security personnel and crew members.

The campaign is also working in conjunction with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ‘Make Listening Safe’ campaign, which works to create a safer auditory environment for all.

To that end, in addition to adopting the guidance on this issue provided by the WHO, the NTIA campaign will promote the importance of testing, training, and raising awareness about the effects of hearing loss and effective methods for protecting hearing when enjoying music.

With one in six people in the UK estimated to be affected by hearing loss, the campaign will also work to raise awareness that hearing loss can be a predisposing risk factor for dementia, with mild hearing loss doubling the risk, moderate hearing loss tripling it, and severe hearing loss quintupling the risk.

According to the WHO, 1.1 billion young people between the ages of 12 and 35 are at risk of permanent hearing loss because of unsafe listening practices while enjoying recreational sounds, such as music.

Equally, the Commission on Hearing Loss’s 2014 report estimated the cost of hearing loss to the UK economy at £24.8bn, a figure that could potentially rise to £38.6bn by 2031, the NTIA has calculated.

Often it can be a case of overcoming cultural workplace barriers, as festival organiser Biff Mitchell highlighted at the campaign launch at the House of Commons.

“When I started in the industry in the early 80s there was no mention of looking after your hearing,” he said.

“I can remember one crew putting cigarette filters in his ears because it was so loud at a Motorhead show. He had to go to medical as one got stuck. There was no education.

“The end result is pretty much everyone who worked in events back then has now got hearing problems, one friend now has only 45 % hearing. I have had tinnitus for years, wearing ear protection has meant it’s not got worse and it’s only noticeable at times. We can’t let this continue and hopefully this campaign will make a difference.”

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, said: “I truly did not understand the devastating impact that hearing loss has had on our industry prior to engaging in this campaign. I have spoken to hundreds of artists and DJs who have suffered for years with this debilitating issue.

“People have ended their careers because of this, so it is important to increase awareness and champion the future of hearing health for people coming into our industry, or just enjoying culture.”

Rob Shepheard, consultant audiologist, added: “For nearly four decades I have treated countless individuals whose lives are greatly impacted by hearing loss and tinnitus. These conditions are extremely common with people working in or enjoying music rich environments. Although this sound-induced injury is permanent, it is also 100% avoidable.

“Sometimes it is not fully understood how much irreversible effect listening to loud sound can have on many aspects of our health and wellbeing,” he said.

Sonam Kaur Sehemby, head of clinical training at Specsavers, said the campaign would “highlight the scale of impact that needs to be addressed and the steps we can take to start the conversation nationally.”