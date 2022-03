Warning of hearing loss among young people

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Advice on hearing loss Provide protection from excessive noise levels, such as ear plugs or ear defenders

Make sure the legal limits on noise exposure are not exceeded

Provide employees with information, instruction, and training

Carry out health surveillance where there is a risk to health

Consider the sound levels of power tools and machinery when buying new equipment

Book a workplace noise assessment

Organise assessments to identify equipment, support and any reasonable adjustments

The warning from the organisation was timed to coincide with World Hearing Day , which took place yesterday, and designed to raise awareness of the dangers of listening to amplified music. WHO has also published a new global standard for safe listening at venues and events. For occupational health professionals this issue is important not only for supporting employees who may be suffering hearing loss as a result of attending music events, but because of the potential risks associated with working in these sorts of environments. In 2019, for example, the Manchester Centre for Audiology and Deafness published a study of 23,000 people that suggested music industry workers were almost twice as likely to report tinnitus as those working within finance. The Health and Safety Executive also has guidance and research reviews in this area as well as more general advice on hearing protection at work.