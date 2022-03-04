Warning of hearing loss among young people

World Hearing Day, which took place yesterday, and designed to raise awareness of the dangers of listening to amplified music. WHO has also published a new global standard for safe listening at venues and events. For occupational health professionals this issue is important not only for supporting employees who may be suffering hearing loss as a result of attending music events, but because of the potential risks associated with working in these sorts of environments. In 2019, for example, the Manchester Centre for Audiology and Deafness published a study of 23,000 people that suggested music industry workers were almost twice as likely to report tinnitus as those working within finance. The Health and Safety Executive also has guidance and research reviews in this area as well as more general advice on hearing protection at work.More than one billion people aged 12 to 35 risk losing their hearing because of prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. The warning from the organisation was timed to coincide with
Advice on hearing loss
- Provide protection from excessive noise levels, such as ear plugs or ear defenders
- Make sure the legal limits on noise exposure are not exceeded
- Provide employees with information, instruction, and training
- Carry out health surveillance where there is a risk to health
- Consider the sound levels of power tools and machinery when buying new equipment
- Book a workplace noise assessment
- Organise assessments to identify equipment, support and any reasonable adjustments