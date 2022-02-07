Clinical governanceHealth surveillanceOH service deliveryOccupational HealthOHW+

Proposed new NMC specialist nursing standards receive support

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The consultation concerned the SCPHN and SPQ standards
David Gee 4 / Alamy
The consultation concerned the SCPHN and SPQ standards
David Gee 4 / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Proposed new education standards for specialist community public health nursing (SCPHN) and specialist practice qualifications (SPQs) have received significant support from occupational health nurses (OHNs), with many agreeing they emphasise the knowledge and skills OHNs need to carry out their roles effectively. The post-registration standards apply to the SCPHN part of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register. They outline the knowledge, skills and proficiencies needed for safe and effective practice, as well as what the NMC expects from nursing education and training. The NMC last year conducted a 16-week consultation which sought views on the proposed new standards, which were grouped under six “spheres of influence”. The spheres of influence were:
  • Autonomous specialist community public health nursing practice
  • Transforming specialist community public health nursing practice: evidence, research, evaluation and translation
  • Promoting human rights and tackling inequalities: assessment, surveillance and intervention
  • Population health: enabling, supporting and improving health outcomes of people across the life course
  • Advancing public health services and promoting healthy places, environments and cultures
  • Leading and collaborating: from investment to action and dissemination.
More information on what each of the proposed spheres means for OH nurses are outlined here. The consultation findings report revealed that more than three-quarters of respondents (79%) agreed that the core and field-specific standards for everyone on the SCPHN register met the proficiency requirements for OHNs. On the whole, OHNs felt the standards were far more applicable than the current SCPHN proficiencies, a user-testing report found. “These standards are m
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Three ways storytelling can aid retention

Why study for a Doctorate of Business Administration?

How to use AI and skill intelligence to...

Supporting your team post-pandemic: What HR professionals should...

Virtual event: Hear from world leader in manufacturing,...

‘Fire and rehire’: explore alternative options first says...

Why health, as well as pay, needs to...

Four ways to spot, and avoid, occupational burnout

15 years of age discrimination laws: Are they...

More than a fifth feel isolated working from...