Proposed new NMC specialist nursing standards receive support

conducted a 16-week consultation which sought views on the proposed new standards, which were grouped under six “spheres of influence”. The spheres of influence were:Proposed new education standards for specialist community public health nursing (SCPHN) and specialist practice qualifications (SPQs) have received significant support from occupational health nurses (OHNs), with many agreeing they emphasise the knowledge and skills OHNs need to carry out their roles effectively. The post-registration standards apply to the SCPHN part of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register. They outline the knowledge, skills and proficiencies needed for safe and effective practice, as well as what the NMC expects from nursing education and training. The NMC last year
- Autonomous specialist community public health nursing practice
- Transforming specialist community public health nursing practice: evidence, research, evaluation and translation
- Promoting human rights and tackling inequalities: assessment, surveillance and intervention
- Population health: enabling, supporting and improving health outcomes of people across the life course
- Advancing public health services and promoting healthy places, environments and cultures
- Leading and collaborating: from investment to action and dissemination.