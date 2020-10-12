Occupational health ‘too expensive’ and complicated, complain employers

Employers do not use occupational health because it is too expensive and too complicated, because they have had their fingers burnt in the past, because they don’t know where to look, or because they just don’t appreciate what OH can bring to the table, a survey by SOM (the Society of Occupational Medicine) has concluded.

The snapshot poll, albeit with a small sample base of just 11 employers, found that, where firms did not use occupational health, 25% felt this was because it was “too expensive”, while 13% each said they did not require it, the process was “too complicated”, they had a lack of knowledge about what OH could offer, they had “a poor previous experience”, or they simply were not aware of its availability.

However, where employers did make use of OH, it was primarily for return-to-work, case management and mental health support (all 67%), followed by help with health surveillance, musculoskeletal issues, and health and wellbeing strategies (all 44%).

Other common uses included pre-placement support (33%), flu vaccinations, support with risk assessments, and drug and alcohol screening (all 22%).

