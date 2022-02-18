OH needs to be creating wellbeing strategies fit for the future

Health at Work Report by PAM Wellbeing is that employees want help to stay healthy. Almost nine out of ten (88%) employees believe their employer has responsibility for their health and wellbeing, with help to sustain a good work-life balance providing twice as popular as more curative solutions, such as paid-for healthcare benefits. Unfortunately, current working practices are making people ill, with two-fifths of employees (39%) saying working for their employer undermined their health or made them sick. Two-thirds (64%) have experienced fatigue and burnout and a similar number (63%) have been affected by workplace stress. Add to that the impact of changing working practices, which have contributed to one in ten (11%) experiencing a chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) issue, and it’s unsurprising that the right wellbeing support can make employees more loyal. With two-thirds (64%) of employees saying wellbeing support makes them less likely to want to work elsewhere.With two-thirds of employees saying wellbeing support makes them less likely to want to work elsewhere, wellbeing strategies need to go beyond simply reducing sickness absence. OH must also start proactively driving business priorities, ranging from employee loyalty to diversity and inclusion, says Louise Abbs. The recurrent theme to emerge from research carried out for this year’s