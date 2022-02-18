Fit for WorkHealth surveillanceLong CovidOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitation

OH needs to be creating wellbeing strategies fit for the future

by Louise Abbs
by Louise Abbs IR Stone / Shutterstock.com
IR Stone / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

With two-thirds of employees saying wellbeing support makes them less likely to want to work elsewhere, wellbeing strategies need to go beyond simply reducing sickness absence. OH must also start proactively driving business priorities, ranging from employee loyalty to diversity and inclusion, says Louise Abbs. The recurrent theme to emerge from research carried out for this year’s Health at Work Report by PAM Wellbeing is that employees want help to stay healthy. Almost nine out of ten (88%) employees believe their employer has responsibility for their health and wellbeing, with help to sustain a good work-life balance providing twice as popular as more curative solutions, such as paid-for healthcare benefits. Unfortunately, current working practices are making people ill, with two-fifths of employees (39%) saying working for their employer undermined their health or made them sick. Two-thirds (64%) have experienced fatigue and burnout and a similar number (63%) have been affected by workplace stress. Add to that the impact of changing working practices, which have contributed to one in ten (11%) experiencing a chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) issue, and it’s unsurprising that the right wellbeing support can make employees more loyal. With two-thirds (64%) of employees saying wellbeing support makes them less likely to want to work elsewhere.

Culture of health

All of which means creating a culture of health has never been more important. Not only for reducing sickness leave but helping to attract and retain talent and drive productivity and engagement. The problem is that traditional approaches to health and wellbeing have been biased towards supporting people once they become sick, instead of proactively helping them to stay healthy. Nowhere is this more apparent than when it comes to mental health issues, which remain the biggest concern undermining employee wellbeing. One in four (25%) employees have been diagnosed with clinical anxiety or depression, with two fifths (41%) of employees worrying about their emotional health in their everyday lives. On no level is this acceptable. Not least because most mental health issues, such as stress and anxiety, can be nipped in the bud with the right upfront support, but can spiral into something much worse if left untreated. Employees are crying out for a proactive approach, yet one in three (29%) people are o
Louise Abbs

Louise Abbs is managing director of PAM Wellbeing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Mental health not a ‘priority’ for managers in...

Link between lack of recognition at work and...

Vaccination can reduce chances of developing long Covid

How nutritional screening can identify and minimise long...

Embarassment top reason for women delaying cervical smears

NHS cardiac waiting lists continuing to lengthen, warns...

Pandemic anxieties not disappearing anytime soon for older...

Employers’ warm words on health still not being...

Accountants too busy to seek help for stress...

Even with Covid, everyday illnesses mustn’t be forgotten...