Thinking about occupational health nursing beyond the pandemic

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Nic Paton Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

Whether it was updates on health surveillance and spirometry, a deep-dive into the government’s thinking on occupational health reform, or simply advice on some of the latest resources practitioners can use to manage Covid-19, September’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE)/Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) occupational health nursing conference had a lot to offer practitioners. Starting with the online event’s keynote presentation, Alison Wellens, head of the health and work branch at the HSE, made clear her appreciation of the commitment and sheer hard graft practitioners have put in to support workplace health during the pandemic. “It is only appropriate to recognise the outstanding contribution that nurses, who make up the largest proportion of the workforce within the NHS, have made during the period of the pandemic, not only providing frontline care for patients but also contributing to the support of frontline workers to enable them to work safely. So, thank you all for your outstanding work,” she said. Yet, even though the pandemic has accelerated workplace change significantly – and of course remains the key focus right now – some of the longer-term challenges facing occupational health had not gone away, she cautioned. “Covid has brought many new and unexpected challenges; it has a huge effect on how businesses and individual work. It has also brought into focus the relationship between health at work and public health at large. The concept of hybrid working – a type of flexible working – is also new to many,” Wellens said.