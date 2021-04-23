OHW+ Your questions answered

Next month sees the launch of OHW+, the new digital platform for Occupational Health & Wellbeing and the go-to destination for your professional development as an OH or wellbeing professional. But how is it all going to work? Here is what you need to know.

Occupational Health & Wellbeing is relaunching as a new digital platform, OHW+, with the launch taking place next month (May), and the platform going live in June.

It’s going to mean some big changes, not least that May will be the final physical print edition of the magazine. But OHW+ is very much, we believe, a positive change, about offering practitioners access to an enhanced range of CPD-based benefits and library of specialised content.

OHW+ members will be able to access an array of extra benefits for their professional growth. This will include curated content, behind-the-news analysis, regular email updates and access to cutting-edge webinars.

We’ve outlined the key changes in these FAQs below but, in a nutshell, you will be able to choose from three levels of membership, all of which offer different access to OHW+ content. Here is what you need to know.

What is OHW+?

OHW+ is the new digital home for Occupational Health & Wellbeing. Essentially, everything you currently get through the physical magazine and online news will continue, just via a new digital portal, part of the Personnel Today website.

But it doesn’t end there. There will be additional benefits to becoming an OHW+ member that have not existed up to now, including behind-the-news analysis direct to your inbox and access to four high-level CPD webinars each year.

Here’s what’s available with the new OHW+:

CPD webinars. Led by Professor Anne Harriss, these webinars will cast a spotlight on some of the key questions and challenges facing the profession.

Led by Professor Anne Harriss, these webinars will cast a spotlight on some of the key questions and challenges facing the profession. CPD library. Continuing professional development articles on a diverse range of topics, with a new guide or webinar added each month.

Continuing professional development articles on a diverse range of topics, with a new guide or webinar added each month. OH professional resources. Digital archive of carefully curated and constantly updated news, research, insight, advice and opinion.

Digital archive of carefully curated and constantly updated news, research, insight, advice and opinion. Monthly newsletter and regular behind-the-news ‘Editor’s Choice’ analysis. This will arrive directly into your email inbox.

This will arrive directly into your email inbox. Digital archive. An online library of 8,000 occupational health and wellbeing articles.

How do I join?

There are three OHW+ membership levels to choose from – and the great news is they are all less expensive than the annual subscription for the print magazine.

1) Registered user. Anyone will be able to sign up on the website – for free – to become a registered user. However, the content you can access will be limited.

You will be able to read a set number of articles each month from our digital archive as well as tasters of other content on the site. On top of this you can opt to receive our monthly ‘OHW+ Direct’ email newsletter.

2) OHW+ member. The next level of membership is to become an OHW+ member. From just £1 per week you will gain access to our digital archive, the monthly OHW+ Direct email newsletter and unlimited access to carefully curated and regularly updated news, features, opinion and insight from across the profession.

On top of this, our twice-monthly ‘Editor’s choice’ behind-the-news analysis and commentary will be delivered direct to your inbox.

3) OHW+ Premium member. OHW+ Premium membership starts at less than £2.50 a week. Premium members receive all the benefits of being an OHW+ member as outlined above but also unlimited access to our extensive CPD library and our quarterly CPD webinars, both led by Professor Anne Harriss.

Beyond these three core membership categories, there are further discount options available for larger employers. Please email our subscriptions team on [email protected] for more information.

What will happen to my existing subscription to Occupational Health & Wellbeing?

If you are already a subscriber to the print magazine (and thank you for your support) you will automatically be migrated across to the OHW+ platform.

Our subscriptions team will be in touch with you to help make your transition to OHW+ as seamless and straightforward as possible.

What if I still have a period of time left on my current subscription?

This will be rolled over into your membership of OHW+ and our subscriptions team will be able to advise you what your new renewal date will be.

How can I pay for OHW+ membership?

Payment can be made annually by credit card or, to save money, via direct debit, either annually or quarterly. The figures you need to know are as follows.

Annual credit card

Premium OHW+ membership £150 (including VAT)

Basic OHW+ membership £60 (including VAT)

Annual direct debit (saving approximately 14%)

Premium OHW+ membership £129 (including VAT)

Basic OHW+ membership £52 (including VAT)

Quarterly direct debit (saving 7%)

Premium OHW+ membership £35 (including VAT, so a total of £140 for the year)

Basic OHW+ membership £14 (including VAT, so a total of £56 for the year)

So, when and where can I get started?

OHW+ becomes available from June. You will then be able to sign up as a registered user and access OHW+ at ohwplus.com