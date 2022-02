One in five health workers say language barriers affect care

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Research has found that healthcare workers in the UK are losing as much as half a working day each week overcoming communication barriers with people for whom English is a second language. The survey of 1,000 nurses, doctors and health professionals commissioned by Pocketalk, which provides a digital translation service, found that staff lose as much as four and a half hours each week trying to communicate key messages to patients and colleagues. Some admit this language barrier has prevented or delayed them from giving the best care they could. More than a third said language barriers made it more difficult to assess a patient’s needs and half said that being able to communicate effectively with a patient who speaks a different language improves patient-care relationships. A third said they were unable to access timely and accurate translation services which could improve the level of care they are able to give.Joe Miller, general manager at Pocketalk, said that, as well as ensuring that inequalities in healthcare can be addressed, overcoming language barriers will be key as the UK welcomes thousands of Afghan refugees. “The UK is made up of a vibrant mix of ethnic groups and addressing diversity in healthcare can literally save l