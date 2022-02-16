National living wageRetailFinancial wellbeingLatest NewsBenefits

M&S raises minimum pay to £10 an hour for shop staff

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shop floor staff will see their pay increase to at least £10 an hour
Islandstock / Alamy
Shop floor staff will see their pay increase to at least £10 an hour
Islandstock / Alamy

Thousands of Marks & Spencer shop floor staff will see their base pay increase to at least £10 an hour in April, as part of a new reward package announced by the retailer. Some 40,000 employees will benefit from a pay rise, with the hourly rate increasing from £9.50 to £10 across the UK, and from £10.75 to £11.25 in London. The new hourly pay rates are in excess of the national living wage, which from 1 April 2022 will rise from £8.91 to £9.50 for those aged 23 and older, and the “real” Living Wage, which is recommended by the Living Wage Foundation and is currently £9.90 across the UK and £11.05 in London. M&S CEO Steve Rowe said: “M&S is always at its best when we’ve put our people at the heart of it. The contribution our teams have made to support our customers and each other every day through some really challenging times has been remarkable. “By once again increasing our investment into one of the best all round reward offers for store colleagues across retail, we’re making sure that every colleague whatever they do and wherever they work, is properly rewarded and supported at M&S.” The pay increase forms part of a wider reward package announced by the retailer today. It has also introduced a series of wellbeing benefits, including access to a virtual GP service, health check screening and advice on financial management. M&S said staff consistently identify base pay and health and wellbeing benefits as among their priorities.

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

