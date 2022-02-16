Age discrimination: IBM accused of calling older staff ‘dinobabies’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.IBM has been accused of attempting to force out older workers in order to shift the age profile of its workforce. The tech giant is now facing a series of age discrimination claims from workers who claim that executives were plotting to oust older workers in order to make room for younger employees. According to newly released documents from a lawsuit against IBM, the tech firm referred to older workers as “dinobabies” and with one senior employee – who has not been identified – allegedly stating that the firm wanted to “accelerate change by inviting the dinobabies (new species) to leave” and make them an “extinct species”. According to press reports in the US, more than 1,000 laid-off workers nationally claimed IBM adopted discriminatory practices to build a younger workforce. All of the employees were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s when they lost their jobs. IBM has been fighting the charges for over two years, saying they have no merit.
