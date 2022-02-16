Age discrimination: IBM accused of calling older staff ‘dinobabies’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The tech giant is now facing a series of age discrimination claims from workers who claim that executives were plotting to oust older workers in order to make room for younger employees. According to newly released documents from a lawsuit against IBM, the tech firm referred to older workers as “dinobabies” and with one senior employee – who has not been identified – allegedly stating that the firm wanted to “accelerate change by inviting the dinobabies (new species) to leave” and make them an “extinct species”. According to press reports in the US, more than 1,000 laid-off workers nationally claimed IBM adopted discriminatory practices to build a younger workforce. All of the employees were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s when they lost their jobs. IBM has been fighting the charges for over two years, saying they have no merit.Lawsuit papers released by a Federal District Court last week argued that IBM sought to eliminate older workers by requiring them to move to a different part of the country to keep their jobs, assuming that most would decline to move. One internal email stated that the “typical relo accept rate is 8-10%”. IBM has strongly refuted the claims. An email from IBM CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux to all employees said there was no systemic age discrimination at the company. “I’ll start with the most important thing you need to know: discrimination of any kind is enti