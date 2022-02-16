USANorth AmericaTech sectorAge discriminationDiscrimination

Age discrimination: IBM accused of calling older staff ‘dinobabies’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber LCV / Shutterstock.com
LCV / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

IBM has been accused of attempting to force out older workers in order to shift the age profile of its workforce. The tech giant is now facing a series of age discrimination claims from workers who claim that executives were plotting to oust older workers in order to make room for younger employees. According to newly released documents from a lawsuit against IBM, the tech firm referred to older workers as “dinobabies” and with one senior employee – who has not been identified – allegedly stating that the firm wanted to “accelerate change by inviting the dinobabies (new species) to leave” and make them an “extinct species”. According to press reports in the US, more than 1,000 laid-off workers nationally claimed IBM adopted discriminatory practices to build a younger workforce. All of the employees were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s when they lost their jobs. IBM has been fighting the charges for over two years, saying they have no merit.

Age discrimination

Plumber called ‘Half-dead Dave’ by colleagues wins age discrimination claim

15 years of age discrimination laws: Are they working?

Being told to ‘grow up’ is not age discrimination

Lawsuit papers released by a Federal District Court last week argued that IBM sought to eliminate older workers by requiring them to move to a different part of the country to keep their jobs, assuming that most would decline to move. One internal email stated that the “typical relo accept rate is 8-10%”. IBM has strongly refuted the claims. An email from IBM CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux to all employees said there was no systemic age discrimination at the company. “I’ll start with the most important thing you need to know: discrimination of any kind is enti
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Plumber called ‘Half-dead Dave’ by colleagues wins age...

Dementia sufferer wins age and disability case against...

Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise

When is compulsory retirement justified?

15 years of age discrimination laws: Are they...

Being told to ‘grow up’ is not age...

EAT rules on University of Oxford retirement age...

Discrimination case dismissed to avoid encouraging ‘culture of...

Harness older workers’ skills, employers urged

Age discrimination cases rise sharply at tribunals