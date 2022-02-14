‘Critical action’ needed on ethnic inequalities in accessing healthcare

Improving Access to Psychological Therapies programme compared to White patients. Barriers were also faced by patients who delayed or avoided seeking help for health problems because of their fear of racist treatment from NHS healthcare professionals.Ethnic inequalities have been found across a vast range of NHS services, a review has concluded, with differences being seen in access to mental healthcare, maternal and neonatal services, digital services, genetic testing and genomic medicine, and to the NHS workforce itself. The review, funded by the NHS Race and Health Observatory and led by academics from Manchester University in conjunction with Sheffield and Sussex universities, found differences across each area studied. There were, it concluded, also differences between ethnic minority groups, with some communities found to have particularly poor access, experiences and outcomes. The review has recommended “critical action” should therefore be undertaken by organisations, including NHS England, NHS Improvement and NHS Digital. Some of the largest inequalities were found in mental healthcare, where treatment for Black groups was particularly poor. The review also found a lack of research into specific areas, including how outcomes may differ for ethnic minority babies in neonatal healthcare settings. Just one study was found to investigate health disparities in the care of ethnic minority newborn babies. It found GPs were less likely to refer ethnic minority patients to the