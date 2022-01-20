‘Avoid clinical language to get construction workers to discuss mental health’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Research by the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) for mental health charity Mates in Mind found that feelings of stress and anxiety were widespread among construction workers at small businesses and self-employed tradespeople. Forty-four per cent felt their high workload contributed to feelings of stress and anxiety, while 37% said they felt low because of their relationships with their business partners or colleagues. Around a third felt family or relationship problems caused feelings of stress and anxiety, and 35% reported feeling low because of pressure at work. “There is a very high prevalence of mental health issues in this sector, particularly anxiety and depression. People in this sector have up to three times the national rate of male suicide – it’s partly demographic, it’s partly occupational, but it’s really difficult to untangle the two,” said Stephen Bevan, head of HR research at the IES. The study of 300 mainly male construction workers, the preliminary results of which were highlighted on a Mates in Mind webinar today (20 January), found that they would rather speak to a friend, family member or participate in an online course offered by a trade body than speak to a clinician about their mental health concerns.Asked about their actions when experiencing low mood in the past six months, 35% found themselves drinking more alcohol than usual