Ovarian cancer: how OH can help women help themselves

by Sue Rizzello
by Sue Rizzello Occupational health practitioners can have a huge impact in raising awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms
Occupational health practitioners can have a huge impact in raising awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms
Sue Rizzello shares her personal journey following her ovarian cancer diagnosis and encourages employers to do more to raise awareness of its symptoms. Like many women, when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 it came as a huge shock. Naturally, the first reaction was a mixture of ‘not me!?’ disbelief, along with a gut-punch of raw fear. The next was anger. Somehow, I had been completely in ignorance of all the signs and symptoms. Nobody had ever flagged them. Unlike breast cancer symptoms and cervical cancer, it wasn’t a topic of discussion among my friends. Even my GP hadn’t recognised the signs. Ovarian cancer is insidious, with a nebulous set of symptoms that present in different ways and combination for different women. Yet some are common – as outlined so clearly by Dr Sharon Tate from Target. Guess what? I had the bloody lot. I just didn’t know what they signified. I was only diagnosed when a smart locum ordered a panel of blood tests, checking for CA125 inflammation markers, which can be an indicator for ovarian cancer, among other things. The sky-high CA125 results kicked off a frantic process of scans and exams until we knew where I stood.

I was diagnosed late, at stage 3C. I had only a 20% chance of surviving for five years or more. I’ve survived nearly 10 – and still welcome every birthday, Christmas and wrinkle that I thought I would never see.

Workplace ovarian cancer awareness matters

Occupational health support wasn’t something I had easy access to – as a very small business owner, I was out on my own. However, even when working in big corporates and agencies for 20 years, I don’t recall any awareness campaigns around ovarian cancer. Healthy eating, definitely. Anti-smoking, obviously.
