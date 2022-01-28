OfficesLatest NewsBenefitsFreelance workersFlexible working

HR and the curious intersection of free hot beverages, freelance life and body language

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Free tea and coffee in officers was surprisingly high on workers' priorities according to a new survey.
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

We consider the big issues in the world of work, assisted by cutting edge new research. This week: free tea and coffee, the rise (or not) of the freelancer and the need to sharpen up our body language as we return to that hitherto unexplored backwater, the office. 

Freelancers are 'critical for competitive advantage’

Personnel Today was intrigued to learn this week that the sourcing of business talent has become so “disrupted” – what with Covid, the Great Resignation (but perhaps not the ‘great’ resignation many are waiting for given the latest news), war, pestilence, the football transfer window – that freelance workers are being recruited to fill ever-growing numbers of vacancies. Any study of recent employment tribunal cases involving “false self-employment” may trigger alarm at the notion of a huge expansion of freelance activity. According to a survey by Worksome, nearly half (45%) of freelancers across the UK and US saw an increased demand. Half (53%) said they were earning more as a freelance than they did as a permanent employee – although whether that had factored in the lack of benefits and payments to accountants was unknown. About 14% of those surveyed claimed the Great Resignation had directly led them to becoming a freelancer. Mathias Linnemann, COO and co-founder, Worksome said the research “proves that the freelance workforce is critical to secure competitive advantages for future-looking companies. However, more can still be done to better utilise the skills of freelance workers while new technology can help overcome traditional pain points like finding the right job, communicating with clients and fair pricing.” But while, as Linnemann said, the research represented “positive news from the freelance community in terms of job satisfaction and remuneration” there has to be a question mark hanging over the wider promotion of freelance activities as new legislation attempting to batten down the hatches on bogus self-employment enters the House of Commons and a series of tribunal cases reveals that many individuals in dispute with firms were actually employed.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

