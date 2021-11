Employers and OH must embrace easy-access cancer screening

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The impact of Covid-19 on cancer screening

Why early detection is so important

We all know the chances of surviving cancer significantly increase if it is detected early. Screening, in turn, helps to detect cancer before symptoms are presented. It is therefore imperative employers embrace the concept of easy access to screening if they really want to support the health and wellbeing of their employees. According to research published in the journal Annals of Oncology , more than three million people missed routine cancer screening appointments in England during the pandemic. This would normally diagnose around 400 cancers every week. There is now a huge backlog in cancer screening, diagnoses, and treatment. This has resulted in a 6.8% increase in diagnosis of terminal, stage 4 cancer. The current backlog is estimated to be causing three- to six-months delays to cancer diagnoses and treatment, contributing to 4,700 otherwise avoidable deaths.Some cancers do not show symptoms until they are in advanced stages. These include bowel, lung, and prostate cancer. Screening is vital in detecting these cancers early, which then vastly increases the chances of survival and often means that treatment is less severe and more effective. In short, quicker diagnoses equals better health outcomes.