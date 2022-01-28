The challenges of spotting ovarian cancer early

Ovarian cancer symptomsKnowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer saves lives. They are:
- Persistent bloating – not bloating that comes and goes
- Feeling full quickly and/or loss of appetite
- Pelvic or abdominal pain (that’s your tummy and below)
- Urinary symptoms (needing to wee more urgently or more often than usual)
- Changes in bowel habit (for example, diarrhoea or constipation)
- Extreme fatigue (feeling very tired)
- Unexplained weight loss
- Any bleeding after the menopause – which should always be investigated by a GP
Risk factorsIn general, women have a one in 50 chance of developing ovarian cancer. However, there are two main things that increase risk:
- Age: women over the age of 50 are at a higher risk; most cases of ovarian cancer occur in those who have already gone through the menopause.
- Family history of ovarian and breast cancer: 80% to 85% of ovarian cancer cases are ‘sporadic’. This means they are not inherited. However, there are genetic mutations (changes in genes) that increase a person’s risk of developing both breast and ovarian cancer. The most well-known of these are the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.