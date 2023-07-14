Reproductive healthCancerOccupational HealthOHW+

Hairdressers among jobs with higher risk of ovarian cancer

Hairdressers, beauticians and accountants could all be at a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer through exposure to chemicals and other agents, research has suggested.

The study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, has also argued that those working in sales, retail, clothing and construction industries could, through their work, carry a higher risk of developing cancer.

The research team, from the University of Montreal in Canada, examined data on 491 Canadian women with ovarian cancer and compared it with 897 women without disease. The researchers then looked for any the links between the cases and their occupations.

After accounting for possible influencing factors, they found some jobs could be linked to a heightened risk of the disease. Hairdressers, barbers or beauticians appeared to have a three-fold higher risk, for example.

Women who had worked in accountancy for a decade or more were twice as likely to develop ovarian cancer, the study concluded, while construction workers were almost three times as likely.

Shop assistants and salespeople had a 45% increased risk while those worked in the clothing trade appeared to have an 85% increased risk.

However, the authors cautioned that “inferences from the results are limited” and have called for more research to be carried out to examine the links between ovarian cancer risk and different occupations.

As they said: “Certain occupations, industries and specific occupational exposures may be associated with ovarian cancer risk. Further research is needed to provide a more solid grounding for any inferences in this regard.”

The reasons for the heightened risk were varied but included exposure to chemical agents such as cosmetic talc, ammonia, and hydrogen peroxide. Other factors include exposure to hair dust, synthetic fibres, polyester fibres, organic dyes, and pigments and bleaches, the research team argued.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

