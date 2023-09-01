Occupational HealthIrelandMergers and acquisitions

PAM Group expands into Ireland with third acquisition of 2023

by Nic Paton
Occupational health provider PAM Group has expanded into the Republic of Ireland by buying up OH provider Corporate Health Ireland (CHI).

The acquisition of the business, which has 100 staff and an €11m turnover, is the second purchase by PAM in as many months.

Early in August PAM Group announced it had acquired the physiotherapy business of Newcastle-based Connect Health. In all, it is the provider’s third acquisition of 2023.

The latest deal means PAM will expand its footprint into Ireland, although CHI will retain its brand identity.

Occupational health delivery

Extending OH tax breaks could cost ‘tens of millions’

OH welcomes ‘unprecedented’ government focus on health and work

CHI, which was established in 1999, provides consultant-led occupational health services across Ireland from clinics in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

Its services include medical assessments, health surveillance, absence management and flu vaccinations and its client base includes pharmaceuticals, chemicals, technology, manufacturing and financial and professional services.

The Irish business will continue to be led by Dr Sheelagh O’Brien in Dublin and Dr Martin Hogan in Cork.

PAM chief executive James Murphy said the acquisition was a strategic move that would enable the group to grow its own service offering and expand its geographical presence in Ireland. In addition, clients of CHI will have access to PAM’s range of services.

“I am delighted to have Corporate Health Ireland as our brand in Ireland. There is a strong cultural fit between CHI and PAM, as both companies recognise the value of colleagues and the services that they provide to clients,” he said.

PAM Group now employs more than 700 people, posted revenues of £45m for 2022 and is on track to reach £55m this year, the company has said, adding that it is looking to grow this to £80m in the next few years. It currently operates a network of 25 clinics.

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

