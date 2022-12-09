Fit for WorkAlcohol and drug misuseSickness absence managementOccupational HealthOHW+

Pandemic led to ‘devastating’ record rise in alcohol-related deaths

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton The pandemic increased alcohol use, and has led to a record increase in alcohol-related deaths, the ONS has said. Photo: Shutterstock
The pandemic increased alcohol use, and has led to a record increase in alcohol-related deaths, the ONS has said. Photo: Shutterstock

There were a record number of deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK last year, latest data has shown, figures an alcohol charity has called “absolutely devastating”.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that, in 2021, there were 9,641 deaths (or 14.8 per 100,000 people) from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK.

This was the highest number on record, it said, with 2021 7.4% higher than 2020 (8,974 deaths; 14.0 per 100,000) and 27.4% higher than in 2019 (7,565 deaths; 11.8 per 100,000), the last pre-Covid-19 pandemic year.

Between 2012 and 2019 rates of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK had broadly remained stable, the ONS said, with no statistically significant changes in the age-standardised rate.

The latest figures are therefore an indication of the impact of the pandemic on people’s drinking habits, with previous research suggesting the successive lockdowns and anxiety of the pandemic did lead people to hit the bottle more frequently.

The rate of alcohol-specific deaths for males in 2021 remained around double the rate for females (20.1 and 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively), said the ONS.

Alcohol and drugs

Drug and alcohol testing no big deal, even at home, say employees

‘Staggering’ rise in white collar drug and alcohol problems, says clinic

Alcohol misuse deaths hit record high

Scotland and Northern Ireland had the highest rates of alcohol-specific deaths in 2021 (22.4 and 19.3 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively).

However, across England, Wales and Scotland there had been statistically significant increases in the alcohol-specific death rate compared with the period before the pandemic, it added.

“Alcohol-specific deaths have risen sharply since the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with alcoholic liver disease the leading cause of these deaths. This rise is likely to be the result of increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic,” said James Tucker, data and analysis for social care and health division at the ONS.

“Research has suggested that people who were already drinking at higher levels before the pandemic were the most likely to have increased their alcohol consumption during this period,” he added.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of the charity Drinkaware, said in response to the ONS report: “These statistics are absolutely devastating, each number masking an individual family tragedy.

“It is unacceptable that in one of the richest countries in the world, the rate of alcohol related deaths were four times higher among men in the poorest areas compared to the most affluent.

“We also know that the heaviest drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed as people saw each other less and were less able to access support. This created a perfect storm and we are now seeing the consequences,” Tyrell said.

She called on health secretary Steve Barclay to work with experts “to create a new coordinated UK-wide alcohol strategy to reduce the damage alcohol does to individuals, our public services and to wider society”.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Taskforce’ model to tackle cancer, obesity, mental health...

Cost of living crisis increasing drink and drug...

Drug and alcohol testing no big deal, even...

Sue Gray findings: Party culture during lockdowns approved...

Occupational health must help ‘de-risk’ requests for addiction...

Rail inspector with ‘shy bladder syndrome’ wins £90,000...

Drug use, especially painkillers, has risen during pandemic

Drink, drugs and self-harming – health challenges in...

One in four midwives engage in problem drinking...

Factory worker sacked for drinking beer the night...