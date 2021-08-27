FurloughAlcohol and drug misuseLatest NewsHomeworking

‘Staggering’ rise in white collar drug and alcohol problems, says clinic

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Employers need to recognise that drug and alcohol issues among employees have risen during the pandemic, exacerbating physical and mental health problems stemming from lockdowns. An addiction treatment organisation in the UK  told Personnel Today on 27 August that it had seen a “staggering” rise in white collar drug and alcohol dependency with one in 10 people being treated having a senior leadership role in an organisation. [pullquote]To think that drugs and alcohol will never affect your staff after such a difficult 18 months is incredibly naive” – Eytan Alexander, UK Addiction Treatment Group[/pullquote] Eytan Alexander, CEO of the UK Addiction Treatment Group, added that it was very “naive” of anyone to think that the experiences of the past 18 months for workers would not lead to a huge rise in alcohol and drug use. His comments added to the findings of separate pieces of research over the summer by the OECD and the UN, which underlined that drug and alcohol consumption has increased in homes in western Europe and the US. The OECD found from government tax receipt data that alcohol sales increased by up to 5% in Germany, the UK and the US in 2020 compared to 2019. In the US, online sales of alcohol rose by 234% in 2020.
