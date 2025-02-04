Top 10 HR questions January 2025: TUPE employee information

How much employee information should be provided to the transferee in a TUPE situation?

One of the top questions for January on Brightmine looks at the practicalities of dealing with information about transferring employees in a TUPE situation. The TUPE Regulations set out the minimum employee liability information that has to be provided, but the transferee may need to know more about the employees it is taking on. As always, employers should be guided by compliance with their data protection obligations.

The top ten FAQs for January feature four questions about different aspects of annual leave, including what happens to annual leave accrual during the notice period; rolled-up holiday pay; and carrying over unused leave to the next holiday year.

January brought a number of storms across the UK, prompting employers to ask about the position if employees were unable to get into work. One of the featured FAQs looks at obligations around pay in this situation.

The top 10 HR questions in January 2025:

1. Do employees accrue holiday during their notice period?

2. In a TUPE situation, is the transferor obliged to give the transferee the personnel files of transferred employees?

3. What is rolled-up holiday pay?

4. Can an employee take annual leave while on long-term sickness absence?

5. Can an employer use its absence management procedure in relation to disability-related absence if this could result in disciplinary action?

6. Is an employer required to pay employees who cannot make it into work because of severe weather conditions?

7. Is an employee whose cancer is in remission covered by the Equality Act 2010?

8. What should a manager do if they suspect that an employee has an alcohol or drugs dependency?

9. Can a fixed-term contract be terminated before the end of the term if the post is redundant?

10. Can employees carry over unused statutory annual leave to the next holiday year?