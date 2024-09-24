Understanding alcohol ‘sensitisation’ and its impact in the workplace

Recovering addict turned therapist Fiona Peacock explains the dangers of alcohol ‘sensitisation’ in the workplace.

As an addiction therapist as well as someone in recovery, I’ve seen firsthand how easy it is for important concepts such as ‘sensitisation’ to be overlooked or misunderstood.

The road to recovery from addiction is an extremely personal and nuanced journey. Whilst everyone’s road to sobriety looks different, one thing remains the same – people need their friends, family, and workplace to understand how best to support them.

So it is time that we shed some light on this crucial aspect of addiction recovery and discuss how we can create more supportive work environments. One important element within this is understanding the concept of ‘sensitisation’.

Understanding ‘sensitisation’

What is sensitisation? Sensitisation is a neurological process that plays a significant role in addiction recovery. Simply put, it’s when experiences linked to your addiction trigger strong emotional or psychological cravings.

Sensitisation can impact someone anywhere and at any time, including the workplace, and triggers could be anything from smells and colours to the sound of a can opening, or even specific words.

Everybody experiences sensitisation in their own way. During my early recovery, for example, I wouldn’t touch Wine Gums because they used to have words like Chardonnay, Champagne, and Rosé on them.

There’s no time-limit on sensitisation. Even though someone might not be physically dependent on alcohol anymore, years down the line something could happen that might trigger a sensitisation response.

For those in recovery, the impact can be catastrophic, potentially leading to relapse if not properly understood and managed.

How can we address sensitisation in the workplace? First and foremost, it’s crucial that both employers and employees are able to foster open communication about addiction.

For employers, the key is to listen, approach the topic with compassionate curiosity, and educate yourselves as much as possible.

Understand that if someone in recovery approaches you in confidence, they are placing trust in you to work with them and support them in finding a solution.

Know that they aren’t being ‘difficult’ if they decline certain activities or request alternatives – they’re protecting their health and wellbeing.

Four ways to support recovery

Workplaces can accommodate those in recovery by:

Building an environment that ensures those in recovery feel confident in reaching out for support should sensitisation strike.

Offering a diverse range of drink options at events, including interesting non-alcoholic choices that don’t mimic alcohol.

Being mindful of the imagery and language used in marketing materials or office decorations.

Organising social events and team-building activities that aren’t centred around alcohol or gambling.

Providing education on addiction and recovery to all employees to foster understanding and empathy.

If you’re in recovery, don’t be afraid to have honest conversations with your supervisors or HR department about your needs. If occupational health expertise is available it also makes sense to use.

Recovery isn’t about constantly battling triggers – it’s about slowly building resilience and creating an environment where triggers become less intense over time.”

Explain how sensitisation affects you personally and remember, your triggers may be unique to you, and that’s OK.

By understanding sensitisation and making small but meaningful changes, workplaces can play a crucial role in supporting employees in their recovery journey.

In the end, it’s about creating a culture of respect, understanding, and support.

When we do this, we not only help those in recovery but create a healthier, more inclusive workplace for everyone.