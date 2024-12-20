Warning of ‘catastrophic’ rise in alcohol deaths in England

There has been “a catastrophic” 42% rise in deaths from alcohol in England in the past four years, a charity has warned.

As we head into the festive period – when more alcohol is traditionally consumed – the Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) is urging health secretary Wes Streeting to make addressing alcohol harm a top priority in 2025.

The alliance has said a rise in death rate of this scale has never been seen before. In a letter sent to Streeting, members of the alliance, which includes medical royal colleges, treatment providers, and academics, have highlighted the devastating toll of alcohol-related harm on individuals, families, and communities, as well as the escalating pressures on England’s healthcare system and economy.

In 2023, 8,274 people lost their lives solely to alcohol, it has warned, adding that this is “a harrowing figure that represents only the tip of the iceberg”. When cases where alcohol was a contributing factor are also considered, the true toll is likely three times higher, the AHA has said.

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chair of the AHA, said: “These new statistics are a stark reminder of the devastating impact alcohol takes on our society, not just in lives lost but in the shattered families and communities left behind. Each of the 8,274 deaths in 2023 represents a life cut tragically short – a loved one whose absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

“Alcohol-related harm does not occur in isolation. It ripples through families, often leaving children to bear the brunt of grief and trauma. The devastating rise in alcohol deaths should serve as an alarm for the new government to act with urgency.”

The AHA has also noted that nearly 950,000 hospital admissions each year are linked to alcohol, accounting for 6% of all hospitalisations.

Beyond the physical health implications – including links to seven types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes – alcohol also significantly affects mental health, with 70% of those in alcohol treatment also reporting mental health needs.

The financial burden is equally stark, with alcohol estimated to cost the NHS £4.91bn annually, the AHA has warned.

The north-east of England has suffered a mortality rate more than twice as high as London. Hospitalisations and deaths are also disproportionately concentrated in the most deprived communities, it has added.