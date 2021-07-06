Patients waiting at least six months for lung diagnosis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to the Taskforce for Lung Health, there were 107,930 fewer hospital appointments for respiratory issues in England between March 2020 and March 2021, compared with the pre-pandemic yearly average. The number of expected appointments taking place in April 2020 was down 85%. The taskforce suggested there was not enough capacity in the NHS to see and support all of the patients who need care, which could lead to worsening symptoms and increased deaths. Their survey of 4,752 people, conducted with charities Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, found that a quarter of people diagnosed with lung conditions in the past year had to wait six months for a diagnosis and 20% had to wait a year. One in five people have been on a waiting list for care for more than a year, they found. Even if capacity returns to pre-pandemic levels, the backlog of patients needing respiratory care means that services will still be unable to support the number of people with a suspected lung condition, the taskforce warned. Alison Cook, chair of the Taskforce for Lung Health and director of external affairs at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: “The heart-breaking reality of these figures is that some people will die before they find out what’s wrong with them. That’s why any delays to lung disease diagnosis and treatment are simply unacceptable. People shouldn’t be waiting up to a year to get a diagnosis, or waiting months for treatment and care. We must address this, now. “The pandemic has had catastrophic consequences for people living with lung conditions, but it is important to remember that well before these delays to care, outcomes for people with lung disease had not impro