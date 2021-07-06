CancerOccupational Health

Prepare for ‘tsunami’ of cancer cases, warns nursing provider

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Organisations should ramp up their support for employees with cancer ahead of a predicted surge in diagnoses, according to a nurse provider. Between April 2020 and May 2021, the number of referrals for cancer support dropped by 55% on the normal average monthly rate, according to RedArc. The company, which provides nursing support by phone, said the reduction in referrals was because of a delay in cancer diagnosis due to a reduction in NHS capacity and fewer patients seeing their GP during the pandemic, not an overall reduction in cancer cases. Its findings echo warnings by Public Health England that thousands of people may have the disease but have not yet started treatment. Official figures show that early cancer diagnoses detected at stage one have dropped by a third and 45,000 fewer people started cancer treatment between the start of the pandemic and March 2021. Back in May, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned that A&E units were “struggling to cope” with the number of people seeking treatment for cancer and other serious health conditions and who did not seek help during the pandemic. Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc, said there would be a  "tsunami of new cancer diagnoses in the second half of the year." She added: “Many routine screening services were disrupted and people were reticent to attend medical appointments when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020. Even though most have resumed, cancer services are now under strain and waiting times have increased, which is likely to lead to a stream of more severe cases. “Employers really
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Charity coalition urges protection for employees with reduced...

Pandemic fears cause melanoma diagnoses to fall by...

Liver cancer cases leap among men in Scotland

Lung cancer referrals drop by a third

Nearly half with possible cancer symptoms avoided GP

IOSH: Don’t ignore work cancer risks during pandemic

Three in 10 with health issues worry about...

Firms should have legal duty to protect night...

Men putting off seeing a doctor because of...

Taxi drivers and couriers exposed to ‘hazardous’ levels...