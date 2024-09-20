Profession gears up to promote Occupational Health Awareness Week

Next week will see a series of events and activities being run by SOM, the Society of Occupational Medicine, as the profession looks to promote Occupational Health Awareness Week.

The awareness-raising week will run from Monday 23 September through to Friday 27 September and, among other activities, will see SOM publish a report on how employers can best choose and evaluate wellbeing at work products and services.

The society will also be looking to emphasise the role and value of occupational health as the most effective method for managing employee long-term absence from work, especially in light of the recent Darzi review into the NHS. This highlighted the importance of the NHS prioritising preventative as well as reactive healthcare.

A report from the Institute for Public Policy Research’s cross-party Commission on Health and Prosperity also warned that as many as 4.3 million people could be languishing out of work because of sickness and ill health by 2029.

Again, this is an area where occupational health professionals are well-placed to make a difference.

Ahead of the week, SOM chief executive Nick Pahl said: “Occupational health supports individuals to maintain and protect their wellbeing, as well as preventing ill health and injury.

“With a record-number of people leaving the workforce because of sickness, we should prioritise interventions and evidence-based support so that more people can stay in, or return to, work,” he added.

More detail about the activities planned for the week can be found at https://www.som.org.uk/ohaw