General Data Protection RegulationLatest NewsMental health conditionsMental healthOccupational Health

Sharing staff data in a mental health emergency

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Chinnapong/Shutterstock
Chinnapong/Shutterstock

The Information Commissioner’s Office has published guidance to give employers more certainty about sharing their workers’ personal details in a mental health emergency.

The data protection guidance provides advice on when it is appropriate to share workers’ information when the employer believes that someone is at risk due to their mental health.

Chris Hogan, ICO head of regulatory strategy, said: “We want to reassure employers that during a mental health emergency, they should share necessary and proportionate information without delay with relevant and appropriate emergency services or health professionals.”

Mental health emergency

Younger men reporting ‘alarming’ levels of burnout

Guidance published to help workers affected by colleague suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day: employees lack skills to help during crisis

All in it together: the role of employers in suicide prevention

The ICO guidance explains that mental health emergencies or crises can be harder to recognise than physical health emergencies. Symptoms can vary from person to person and it can be difficult to gauge when a situation becomes an emergency.

It defines a mental health emergency as when you believe that someone is at risk of serious harm to themselves, or others, because of their mental health, including the potential loss of life.

Data protection law does not distinguish between physical or mental health information. The same data processing obligations apply to workers’ mental health as their physical health.

The guidance states that during a mental health emergency, employers should share “necessary and proportionate information” without delay with relevant and appropriate emergency services or health professionals.

However, when sharing information with a worker’s next of kin or emergency contact, employers should exercise their judgment in each specific situation, sharing only what is necessary and proportionate to the circumstances.

The guidance states: “In many situations, people listed in your employee records as next of kin or emergency contacts are essential in providing support to a person at risk of harming themselves or others.

“However, you will not necessarily always know the exact nature of the relationship with the next of kin or emergency contact. Depending on the nature of the mental health emergency, and the relationship with that next of kin or emergency contact, it might be inappropriate to share all the information you have with them.”

The guidance provides details and examples around what employers “must, should or could” do in a range of circumstances and the lawful basis for sharing mental health information. It examines employers’ transparency obligations, and data protection impact assessments as part of the everyday handling of workers’ health information.

Hogan added: “It is a good idea to plan ahead, as this will help you to make well-informed decisions if you need to. Our guidance will help you do that and includes useful case studies to illustrate how the law can work in practice.”

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Young people’s early career blighted by poor mental...

Study: Leadership absence during crisis leads to burnout

How to support the mental health of neurodivergent...

Young people turning down jobs because of upfront...

‘Quit while you’re ahead’: the HR lessons of...

Employers must improve support for terminally ill workers

Home working could spark rise in loneliness

Wellbeing: Staff losing a day of productive time...

Mental health approaches need to reflect cultural attitudes

In case you didn’t know, Blue Monday is...