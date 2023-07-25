Guidance published to help workers affected by colleague suicide

A group of researchers from the universities of Surrey, Keele and Birmingham have published guidance to support NHS workers following a colleague’s death by suicide.

Between 2016 and 2019, the last year for which data are available, 23,687 people died by suicide in England and Wales, around one in every 10,000 people.

According to Office for National Statistics, suicide rates among health professionals are 24% higher than the national average, largely explained by the increased risk of suicide among female doctors and nurses and male paramedics.

Suicide among female nurses is four times higher than average, and those affected by suicide are themselves at greater risk of mental ill health and suicide attempts.

“Postvention” refers to the support and care offered to people who have been affected by a suicide death.

Dr Ruth Riley, senior lecturer in the School of Health Sciences at the University of Surrey, said: “This guidance is designed to help all NHS trusts deliver compassionate, targeted and timely support that will serve as a protective factor for staff members who are affected by the death by suicide of a colleague.

“Robust postvention not only supports and protects staff, it also protects the patients, people and communities that they serve.”

The Postvention Guidance has been developed specifically for individuals within the NHS who are affected by a colleague’s suicide, and those who will be delivering postvention support. It includes a range of resources to aid the delivery of supportive and holistic postvention.

Its development was underpinned by a programme of research and data analysis that included a literature review, in-depth interviews with affected staff, and a stakeholder workshop.

Researchers found that existing guidance does not address key organisational and professional contexts that are unique to NHS culture and that support often falls short of staff needs.

Carolyn Chew-Graham, professor of general practice research at Keele University, said: “When a colleague dies by suicide, it can impact all members of a clinical team. We have developed evidence-based guidance, which we hope will be adopted by all NHS trusts’ Integrated Care Boards.

“We hope that this will lead to the establishment of a team with dedicated, trained and supported staff who can respond rapidly, safely and robustly to the needs of staff bereaved by a colleague’s suicide.”

Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, which was involved in drawing up the guidance, said: “The impact of a death by suicide is devastating for all those affected. Whether at work or in wider society, every effort should be made to prevent these tragedies.

“This guidance is a call to action for all of us. Everyone must work together to break down stigma around suicide, and ensure staff receive compassionate support and time to grieve.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs