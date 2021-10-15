Sharp rise in anxiety and unhappiness revealed by ONS

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Adam McCulloch Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

. HR specialist XpertHR described the findings as “bleak” but put the decline down to the enduring effects of the coronavirus crisis. Noelle Murphy, senior HR practice editor at XpertHR said the figures underlined how employers needed to factor in workers' welfare and wellbeing for all business decisions or risk losing their most valued employees. The ONS said the most recent annual declines in personal wellbeing in the UK were the steepest it had ever monitored. Personal wellbeing for life satisfaction declined by 0.27 points, anxiety increased by 0.26 points, and happiness by 0.17 points. The feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile showed a 0.15 point decline. The ONS found that anxiety increased in all regions of the UK compared with the previous period apart from Northern Ireland and the North East, with the largest increases being in the West Midlands (0.44 point increase) and the North West (0.38 point increase). And only in the North East and the East Midlands did ratings of happiness hold up compared with the previous year: in all regions it decreased with the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber having the largest falls. Life satisfaction feelings declined in all regions and average ratings of feeling that “things done in life” are worthwhile declined in all countries and regions of the UK apart from the North East, with the largest decrease being in the South East (0.19 point decrease). Citing the two national lockdowns and multiple restrictions over the year, Murphy added: “It is bleak, but perhaps unsurprising that people’s wellbeing has taken a hit over the last year.