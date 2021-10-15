Employers turn down half of flexible work requests from working mothers: survey

government consultation began in September 2021 proposing giving all employees day one rights to request flexible working. Currently employees have to have been in post for 26 weeks before having the right to make a request. The consultation ends in December. The founder of Mother Pukka, Anna Whitehouse, said she was inspired to campaign on the issue because of personal experience: “I started the Flex Appeal movement after my flexible working request was denied in 2015. I asked to arrive 15 minutes earlier so I could leave 15 minutes earlier to make nursery pick-up. My request was denied for fear it might ‘open the floodgates’ to others seeking flexibility.Half of working mothers do not receive the flexibility they request at work. According to research by the TUC and campaign group Mother Pukka, 50% of working mothers have experienced their employer rejecting or only accepting part of their flexible working request. The study of 13,000 women also found that many (42%) were dissuaded from asking for flexible working because they feared a negative reaction from their employer or it would simply be turned down. Only 5% of working mothers said they hadn't made a flexible working request because they didn't need it. A large majority of women who work flexibly said they had faced discrimination and disadvantage at work because of their working arrangements. More than nine out of 10 (92%) of working mothers who currently work flexibly told the TUC they would find it difficult or impossible to do their job without it. The TUC said there was overwhelming support from respondents for having the right to work flexibly from day one in a new job. Almost all respondents also agreed they would be more likely to apply for a job if it included the specific types of flexible working available in the advert (99%). A