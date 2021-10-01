Health surveillanceOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitationWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

SOM outlines proposals for universal occupational health access

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

At an online summit last month, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) put forward a position statement outlining how it envisaged universal access to occupational health might work. Nic Paton looks at some of the key points. In its position paper, SOM argues that universal provision of occupational health could be based on a mixed-model approach, combining access via the NHS with expanded access via employers. First, the proportion of employers offering access to OH services and expertise would need to be increased from the current estimated 50%. “Achieving this will require both greater support for employers and a clear obligation on larger employers to provider occupational health services for their staff,” SOM outlined. At a practical level, it proposed the establishment of a centrally delivered advice service for smaller employers to improve their overall work performance through better working practices/conditions that support health and prevent occupational illness. This could include email and telephone advice services, downloadable resources and workplace visits, and could be based on the existing Health Working Lives Scotland model, SOM suggested. “Medium and large employers would be required to provide OH services, with penalties from the Health and Safety Executive if they do not. Existing regulations require that employers should have a ‘competent person or people’ to provide advice on meeting legal health and safety duties. New regulation/legislation may be required for HSE to enforce provision of OH,” SOM also argued. The second strand of the model would be a ‘mop up’ OH
Nic Paton

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Could universal OH be the key to Covid...

CPD activities: understanding long Covid

Surgeon sounds alarm over delays in carpal tunnel...

Former SOM president: ‘I was eating, sleeping, dreaming...

Supporting stroke survivors returning to the workplace

OH urged to use spending review to lobby...

Staff hesitant to disclose poor mental health, high...

Technology is changing OH, and there’s more to...

Warning over topical steroid cream withdrawal effects

First lockdowns fuelled insomnia, anxiety and depression