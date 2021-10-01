SOM outlines proposals for universal occupational health access

online summit last month, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) put forward a position statement outlining how it envisaged universal access to occupational health might work. Nic Paton looks at some of the key points. In its position paper, SOM argues that universal provision of occupational health could be based on a mixed-model approach, combining access via the NHS with expanded access via employers. First, the proportion of employers offering access to OH services and expertise would need to be increased from the current estimated 50%. “Achieving this will require both greater support for employers and a clear obligation on larger employers to provider occupational health services for their staff,” SOM outlined. At a practical level, it proposed the establishment of a centrally delivered advice service for smaller employers to improve their overall work performance through better working practices/conditions that support health and prevent occupational illness. This could include email and telephone advice services, downloadable resources and workplace visits, and could be based on the existing Health Working Lives Scotland model, SOM suggested. “Medium and large employers would be required to provide OH services, with penalties from the Health and Safety Executive if they do not. Existing regulations require that employers should have a ‘competent person or people’ to provide advice on meeting legal health and safety duties. New regulation/legislation may be required for HSE to enforce provision of OH,” SOM also argued.At an
