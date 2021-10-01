Eek! Missing template.
RetailLatest NewsFixed-term contractsRecruitment & retentionTemporary employment

Sainsbury’s to hire 22,000 workers for Christmas rush

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The recruitment driver includes thousands of drivers for online grocery and Argos deliveries
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com
The recruitment driver includes thousands of drivers for online grocery and Argos deliveries
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Sainsbury’s is set to launch a monumental recruitment drive today (1 October) in order to hire 22,000 workers for the busy Christmas period. The company will hire store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers for its supermarkets and Argos stores in its biggest ever recruitment drive. There will be 14,500 store roles available, including customer and trading managers. It will also hire 3,000 drivers for online deliveries, 4,500 warehouse and logistics workers and 180 more staff at contact centres. The seasonal hiring process begins four weeks earlier this year than in 2020. The staff will be on fixed-term contracts of between three and twelve weeks, set to end at the beginning of January 2022. It will also introduce a new payment incentive for Argos and grocery drivers, who will be able to earn up to an additional £500 for shifts over the Christmas period. Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury’s retail and digital director, said: “We’re going all out to help our customers celebrate and make sure they have a great Christmas this year. “By recruiting 22,000 temporary Sainsbury’s and Argos colleagues on an attractive pay package, incentivising online drivers and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season, we will deliver what our customers want – great food and fantastic service. “Christmas is a fun time to work in retail for anyone who enjoys helping customers and thrives on working in an inclusive team environment.” Business minister Paul Scully said the recruitment drive would help the government’s plan for jobs. Its furlough scheme closed yesterday (30 September), leaving thousands of workers uncer
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Quarter of workers have been on furlough at...

Talent turmoil: hiring in a post-pandemic world (webinar)

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Graduate Scheme of...

What does the future of recruitment look like?

Temporary HGV driver visas ‘barely scratch the surface’

Aldi to create 2,000 more jobs

Visa changes for seasonal workers being considered amid...

Recruitment and retention ‘found wanting’ as employers take...

Three-quarters worried about labour shortages

Two in five organisations struggling to fill job...