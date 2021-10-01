Sainsbury’s to hire 22,000 workers for Christmas rush

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Sainsbury’s is set to launch a monumental recruitment drive today (1 October) in order to hire 22,000 workers for the busy Christmas period. The company will hire store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers for its supermarkets and Argos stores in its biggest ever recruitment drive. There will be 14,500 store roles available, including customer and trading managers. It will also hire 3,000 drivers for online deliveries, 4,500 warehouse and logistics workers and 180 more staff at contact centres. The seasonal hiring process begins four weeks earlier this year than in 2020. The staff will be on fixed-term contracts of between three and twelve weeks, set to end at the beginning of January 2022. It will also introduce a new payment incentive for Argos and grocery drivers, who will be able to earn up to an additional £500 for shifts over the Christmas period. Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury’s retail and digital director, said: “We’re going all out to help our customers celebrate and make sure they have a great Christmas this year.
